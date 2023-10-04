Tell us: Does the cost of off-campus housing have you considering transferring schools?

Address newsletter
Rents may be cooling across the country, but not in Boston. And with mortgage rates in the 7s, more people are putting off buying a home, ramping up the demand for affordable rentals. It’s tough for a student on a budget to compete for off-campus housing.
“In cities like New York, Boston, Los Angeles, and Miami, it is practically impossible for an average college student to rent a one-bedroom apartment on their own,” RentHop, an online rental marketplace, said in a report it released Wednesday. “Not surprisingly, most of these schools are located in coastal cities with higher living costs. The median rent around New York University is $4,800, six times higher than the median rental cost around Ball State University in Muncie, Ind.”
The RentHop College Rent Report analyzed three months of rental data from more than a million active off-campus rental listings near college campuses. The rental marketplace took the median price of all listings within 2 miles of the center of campus. If there were not enough listings, RentHop expanded the radius. In denser and more developed cities, the radius was reduced accordingly.
The following listing types were used to calculate the median rent price: apartment, house, town house, and triplex. Values refer to the median of all bedroom types, i.e., not just a one-bedroom or two-bedroom off-campus apartments.
