Renting Tell us: Does the cost of off-campus housing have you considering transferring schools? RentHop report ranks two Boston-area colleges among the most expensive for off-campus housing. Harvard ranked seventh on a list of the most expensive colleges for off-campus housing.

Rents may be cooling across the country, but not in Boston. And with mortgage rates in the 7s, more people are putting off buying a home, ramping up the demand for affordable rentals. It’s tough for a student on a budget to compete for off-campus housing.

“In cities like New York, Boston, Los Angeles, and Miami, it is practically impossible for an average college student to rent a one-bedroom apartment on their own,” RentHop, an online rental marketplace, said in a report it released Wednesday. “Not surprisingly, most of these schools are located in coastal cities with higher living costs. The median rent around New York University is $4,800, six times higher than the median rental cost around Ball State University in Muncie, Ind.”

The 10 most expensive colleges for off-campus housing

New York University (New York City) – $4,800/month median rent Columbia University in the City of New York (New York City) – $4,102/month University of California Irvine (Irvine, Calif.) – $3,975/month University of California Santa Barbara (Santa Barbara, Calif.) – $3,895/month University of California Los Angeles (Los Angeles) – $3,699/month University of Miami (Coral Gables, Fla.) – $3,650/month Harvard University (Cambridge) – $3,600/month Stanford University (Stanford, Calif.) – $3,595/month Boston University (Boston) – $3,500/month University of California San Diego (San Diego) – $3,495/month

And the 10 most affordable

Ball State University (Muncie, Ind.) – $800/month median rent Clemson University (Clemson, S.C.) – $835/month Iowa State University (Ames, Iowa) – $870/month University of Iowa (Iowa City, Iowa) – $875/month Sam Houston State University (Huntsville, Texas) – $902/month West Virginia University (Morgantown, W.Va.) – $912.50/month Kent State University (Kent, Ohio) – $922.50/month University of Missouri (Columbia, Mo.) – $927.50/month University of Nebraska–Lincoln (Lincoln, Neb.) – $970/month Michigan State University (East Lansing, Mich.) – $975/month

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

The RentHop College Rent Report analyzed three months of rental data from more than a million active off-campus rental listings near college campuses. The rental marketplace took the median price of all listings within 2 miles of the center of campus. If there were not enough listings, RentHop expanded the radius. In denser and more developed cities, the radius was reduced accordingly.

Advertisement:

The following listing types were used to calculate the median rent price: apartment, house, town house, and triplex. Values refer to the median of all bedroom types, i.e., not just a one-bedroom or two-bedroom off-campus apartments.

Have you ever considered transferring due to the cost of going to college around Boston? Have you ever considered transferring due to the cost of going to college around Boston? (Required) With the rise off-campus housing costs and tuition, we want to know if you've considered transferring to another school out of the Boston region. Yes, I actually transferred due to the high costs. Yes, I've considered transferring. No, I never considered it. Tell us why you voted this way. Name Your name may be published. What school do you attend/did you graduate from? Your school name may be published. What are your preferred pronouns? He/Him She/Her They/Them Other

Please select your preferred pronouns so we may correctly refer to your response in an article. Email or phone Please enter an email address and/or phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published.