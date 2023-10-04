Tell us: Does the cost of off-campus housing have you considering transferring schools?

Renting

RentHop report ranks two Boston-area colleges among the most expensive for off-campus housing.

Harvard ranked seventh on a list of the most expensive colleges for off-campus housing.

By Boston.com Staff

Rents may be cooling across the country, but not in Boston. And with mortgage rates in the 7s, more people are putting off buying a home, ramping up the demand for affordable rentals. It’s tough for a student on a budget to compete for off-campus housing.

“In cities like New York, Boston, Los Angeles, and Miami, it is practically impossible for an average college student to rent a one-bedroom apartment on their own,” RentHop, an online rental marketplace, said in a report it released Wednesday. “Not surprisingly, most of these schools are located in coastal cities with higher living costs. The median rent around New York University is $4,800, six times higher than the median rental cost around Ball State University in Muncie, Ind.”

The 10 most expensive colleges for off-campus housing

  1. New York University (New York City) – $4,800/month median rent
  2. Columbia University in the City of New York (New York City) – $4,102/month
  3. University of California Irvine (Irvine, Calif.) – $3,975/month
  4. University of California Santa Barbara (Santa Barbara, Calif.) – $3,895/month
  5. University of California Los Angeles (Los Angeles) – $3,699/month
  6. University of Miami (Coral Gables, Fla.) – $3,650/month
  7. Harvard University (Cambridge) – $3,600/month
  8. Stanford University (Stanford, Calif.) – $3,595/month
  9. Boston University (Boston) – $3,500/month
  10. University of California San Diego (San Diego) – $3,495/month

And the 10 most affordable

  1. Ball State University (Muncie, Ind.) – $800/month median rent
  2. Clemson University (Clemson, S.C.) – $835/month
  3. Iowa State University (Ames, Iowa) – $870/month
  4. University of Iowa (Iowa City, Iowa) – $875/month
  5. Sam Houston State University (Huntsville, Texas) – $902/month
  6. West Virginia University (Morgantown, W.Va.) – $912.50/month
  7. Kent State University (Kent, Ohio) – $922.50/month
  8. University of Missouri (Columbia, Mo.) – $927.50/month
  9. University of Nebraska–Lincoln (Lincoln, Neb.) – $970/month
  10. Michigan State University (East Lansing, Mich.) – $975/month

The RentHop College Rent Report analyzed three months of rental data from more than a million active off-campus rental listings near college campuses. The rental marketplace took the median price of all listings within 2 miles of the center of campus. If there were not enough listings, RentHop expanded the radius. In denser and more developed cities, the radius was reduced accordingly.

The following listing types were used to calculate the median rent price: apartment, house, town house, and triplex. Values refer to the median of all bedroom types, i.e., not just a one-bedroom or two-bedroom off-campus apartments.