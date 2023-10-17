5 cool rentals below the median asking price

Address Newsletter
The cost of living in Boston is 50% higher than the nation’s as a whole, according to PayScale.com, and housing takes up a big chunk of that expense.
The median asking price for a one-bedroom apartment sat at $3,000 on Oct. 15, according to ApartmentAdvisor, a real estate marketplace., but there are bargains to be found.
|Number of bedrooms
|Median asking price
|Studio
|$2,599
|One
|$3,000
|Two
|$3,400
|Three + bedrooms
|$3,900
To aid your search, we found five cool rentals at or below the median asking price:
$2,300
Lofted bedroom, 1 full bath
473 square feet
This apartment could be a home run for a baseball fan; it’s across the street from Fenway Park. Features include 15-foot high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, new counters and cabinets, and upgraded air-conditioning and heating systems.
$2,700
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
691 square feet
Located in Winthrop’s central business district, this apartment is in The Somerset. It features quartz countertops, hardwood flooring, and a private deck. The development has washers and dryers, a fitness center, a coffee bar, elevator access, garage parking, and bike storage.
***
$2,600
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
550 square feet
This apartment has an updated kitchen and bathroom. The former now features a two-tier breakfast bar with room for seating, new appliances, and granite countertops. The apartment also comes with common outdoor space and hardwood floors. Heat, hot water, and electricity are included in the rent.
$2,800
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
875 square feet
Located in the Neponset section of Dorchester, this top-floor unit comes with a renovated kitchen and updated bathrooms. Highlights: custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar that wraps around a wall, an in-unit stackable laundry, hardwood flooring, new lighting, and an updated central air and heating system.
$3,900
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,203 square feet
This apartment was built in 2020 in a development called The Pacer, which is roughly two minutes from the MBTA’s Suffolk Downs stop and near Belle Isle Marsh Reservation. Want to take in the sea air without leaving home? The condo comes with private outdoor space. Other building amenities include an elevator, a package room, bike storage, a pet wash, a fitness room, and a penthouse-level lounge with a kitchenette, television, billiards, Ping-Pong, and a terrace with overlooking the marsh. The units themselves come with laundry setups, smart thermostats, intercoms, and one garage parking spot.
