5 cool rentals below the median asking price

Monthly rents for apartments in metro Boston range from $800 to $6,000-plus, but nearly half are within the $2,100-$3,400 range.

Furnished apartment in Dorchester for $2,800.
This Dorchester apartment has two bedrooms, 875 square feet of living space, a wraparound breakfast bar, and an asking price of $2,800. MLS

By Caroline Bunnell

The cost of living in Boston is 50% higher than the nation’s as a whole, according to PayScale.com, and housing takes up a big chunk of that expense.

The median asking price for a one-bedroom apartment sat at $3,000 on Oct. 15, according to ApartmentAdvisor, a real estate marketplace., but there are bargains to be found.

Number of bedroomsMedian asking price
Studio$2,599
One$3,000
Two$3,400
Three + bedrooms$3,900
Source: ApartmentAdvisor

To aid your search, we found five cool rentals at or below the median asking price:

Studio

61 Brookline Ave., Unit 203, Fenway

Kitchen with white cabinets in Boston studio
Furnished studio apartment in Boston.
$2,300

Lofted bedroom, 1 full bath

473 square feet

This apartment could be a home run for a baseball fan; it’s across the street from Fenway Park. Features include 15-foot high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, new counters and cabinets, and upgraded air-conditioning and heating systems.

One-bedroom apartments

10 Somerset Ave, Unit 205, Winthrop

Modern kitchen in Winthrop apartment
Modern bathroom in Winthrop apartment.
Empty bedroom in Winthrop apartment.
$2,700

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

691 square feet

Located in Winthrop’s central business district, this apartment is in The Somerset. It features quartz countertops, hardwood flooring, and a private deck. The development has washers and dryers, a fitness center, a coffee bar, elevator access, garage parking, and bike storage.

***

614 Massachusetts Ave., Unit 10, South End

Kitchen with white cabinets in Boston apartment.
Living space on Boston apartment on Massachusetts Ave.
Bathroom with white tile floor in Boston rental.
$2,600

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

550 square feet

This apartment has an updated kitchen and bathroom. The former now features a two-tier breakfast bar with room for seating, new appliances, and granite countertops. The apartment also comes with common outdoor space and hardwood floors. Heat, hot water, and electricity are included in the rent.

Two-bedroom apartment

336 Adams St., Unit 27, Dorchester

Furnished Dorcester kitchen and dining room for $2,800.
Bedroom with wood floors, and white walls in Dorchester apartment.
Bathroom with white tile walls in Dorchester rental.
$2,800

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

875 square feet

Located in the Neponset section of Dorchester, this top-floor unit comes with a renovated kitchen and updated bathrooms. Highlights: custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar that wraps around a wall, an in-unit stackable laundry, hardwood flooring, new lighting, and an updated central air and heating system.

Three-bedroom apartment

11 Walley St., Unit 210, East Boston

Furnished apartment in Boston with wood floors and modern kitchen.
Bedroom with hardwood floors, and double door closet.
Bathroom in Boston apartment with white tiled shower.
$3,900

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,203 square feet

This apartment was built in 2020 in a development called The Pacer, which is roughly two minutes from the MBTA’s Suffolk Downs stop and near Belle Isle Marsh Reservation. Want to take in the sea air without leaving home? The condo comes with private outdoor space. Other building amenities include an elevator, a package room, bike storage, a pet wash, a fitness room, and a penthouse-level lounge with a kitchenette, television, billiards, Ping-Pong, and a terrace with overlooking the marsh. The units themselves come with laundry setups, smart thermostats, intercoms, and one garage parking spot.

