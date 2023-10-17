Renting 5 cool rentals below the median asking price Monthly rents for apartments in metro Boston range from $800 to $6,000-plus, but nearly half are within the $2,100-$3,400 range. This Dorchester apartment has two bedrooms, 875 square feet of living space, a wraparound breakfast bar, and an asking price of $2,800. MLS

The cost of living in Boston is 50% higher than the nation’s as a whole, according to PayScale.com, and housing takes up a big chunk of that expense.

The median asking price for a one-bedroom apartment sat at $3,000 on Oct. 15, according to ApartmentAdvisor, a real estate marketplace., but there are bargains to be found.

Number of bedrooms Median asking price Studio $2,599 One $3,000 Two $3,400 Three + bedrooms $3,900 Source: ApartmentAdvisor

To aid your search, we found five cool rentals at or below the median asking price:

Studio

$2,300

Lofted bedroom, 1 full bath

473 square feet

This apartment could be a home run for a baseball fan; it’s across the street from Fenway Park. Features include 15-foot high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, new counters and cabinets, and upgraded air-conditioning and heating systems.

One-bedroom apartments

$2,700

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

691 square feet

Located in Winthrop’s central business district, this apartment is in The Somerset. It features quartz countertops, hardwood flooring, and a private deck. The development has washers and dryers, a fitness center, a coffee bar, elevator access, garage parking, and bike storage.

$2,600

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

550 square feet

This apartment has an updated kitchen and bathroom. The former now features a two-tier breakfast bar with room for seating, new appliances, and granite countertops. The apartment also comes with common outdoor space and hardwood floors. Heat, hot water, and electricity are included in the rent.

Two-bedroom apartment

$2,800

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

875 square feet

Located in the Neponset section of Dorchester, this top-floor unit comes with a renovated kitchen and updated bathrooms. Highlights: custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar that wraps around a wall, an in-unit stackable laundry, hardwood flooring, new lighting, and an updated central air and heating system.

Three-bedroom apartment

$3,900

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,203 square feet

This apartment was built in 2020 in a development called The Pacer, which is roughly two minutes from the MBTA’s Suffolk Downs stop and near Belle Isle Marsh Reservation. Want to take in the sea air without leaving home? The condo comes with private outdoor space. Other building amenities include an elevator, a package room, bike storage, a pet wash, a fitness room, and a penthouse-level lounge with a kitchenette, television, billiards, Ping-Pong, and a terrace with overlooking the marsh. The units themselves come with laundry setups, smart thermostats, intercoms, and one garage parking spot.