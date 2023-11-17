Renting 5 pretty Cambridge apartments for below the median asking price The median rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in Cambridge is $3,077, making it the most expensive in the state. This Cambridge rental has 702 square feet of living space for $2,900. MLS

Home to world-renowned institutions such as Harvard University and MIT, Cambridge is a highly sought after city for renters, and the asking prices show it.

Rental prices for the city have been consistently ranked as the highest in Massachusetts, according to ApartmentAdvisor.

The online rental marketplace calculated the median asking prices for apartments in the city in October:

Number of Bedrooms Median

Asking Price Studio $2,723 One $3,077 Two $3,735 Three $4,800 Source: ApartmentAdvisor

While these prices can seem daunting, it is possible to find a bargain for much lower than the median asking price.

Here are five Cambridge rentals priced at or below the median asking price:

Studio

$2,500

Studio, 1 bathroom

406 square feet

This new studio apartment features sleek custom cabinetry and quartz countertops. The Pathmark offers garage parking. It’s adjacent to Somerville Community Path and a half mile from Davis Station on the Red Line.

One-bedroom apartments

$2,900

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

702 square feet

This modern one-bedroom apartment has an open floor plan with bamboo flooring. The unit features high ceilings, expansive windows, and custom French doors to the bedroom, which has new carpet. The complex is 0.3 of a mile from the Lechmere stop on the Green Line.

***

$2,750

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

625 square feet

This corner apartment comes with an in-unit laundry setup, a mobile kitchen island, custom cabinetry, a parking spot in the heated garage, central air, bike storage, hickory floors, and a private patio.

Two-bedroom apartments

$3,450

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

730 square feet

This apartment in the new Point 262 building has stone countertops, hardwood flooring, a private patio, and stainless steel appliances, including a gas stove. It also comes with one assigned spot in the garage. The building features two common roof decks, green terraces, a fitness room, and bike storage.

Three-bedroom apartment

$4,500

3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

1,634 square feet

Located a tenth of a mile from the Porter Square stop on the Red Line, this town house has private outdoor space, including decks. The first level offers an open floor plan encompassing the kitchen and living room. A sliding glass door opens to the deck and patio area. The primary suite is on the third floor, and the lower level is finished, according to the listing. The unit comes with a parking space on the property.