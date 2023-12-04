An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market (Dec.)

Address newsletter
Get the latest news on buying, selling, renting, home design, and more.
If you looking for some good news on this cold and dreary Monday, have at it.
It will cost less this December than it did last to rent a studio or one-bedroom apartment in Boston, and the year-over-year increase in the median asking price for a two-bedroom is marginal (0.95%), according to a report ApartmentAdvisor released today.
If you’re in the market for a three-bedroom AND good news, I suggest you close your eyes and read no further. Based on available listings, the median cost of a three-bedroom is nearly 28% higher.
There may not be actual goats roaming around in Boston, but there are apartment shoppers looking for a deal. Maybe this will help.
Now that the Sept. 1 crush of students has settled down, Brighton is a place for bargains, with the median cost of a studio down 12% year over year. If you are looking for a leafier experience this spring, Jamaica Plain’s median rent for a studio is 11% less than it was last year. Back Bay and all its beauty, however, continues to be pricey.
The overall median asking price for a one-bedroom apartment may be down 1.35% year over year, but prices in Brighton, Beacon Hill, North End, and Roslindale saw double-digit jumps. Based on available listings, Dorchester, Soth Boston, and Mission Hill are offering bargains.
If you’re looking for a two-bedroom apartment, South Boston and Back Bay asking rents are down roughly 7% year over year, while Mission Hill and the Seaport, among several other neighborhoods on this list, are seeing double-digit jumps in asking prices.
One can only speculate that the reason why the median asking rent in the Back Bay is up 140%. There is probably a deluge of expensive properties on the market right now. Bargain hunters in this bracket may want to consider East Boston, the West End, and South Boston.
ApartmentAdvisor put out its Massachusetts market report today, too. The analysis looks at November asking rents. In the battle for the most expensive rental market, Brookline ousted longtime holder Cambridge for the state’s top spot, with a median rent of $3,050 for a one-bedroom, an 8.8% increase year over year. Here were the top 5:
|RANK
|COMMUNITY
|MEDIAN
ASKING PRICE
|1.
|Brookline
|$3,050
|2.
|Cambridge
|$2,982
|3.
|Boston
|$2,970
|4.
|Needham
|$2,943
|5.
|Watertown
|$2,746
And these were the least expensive:
|RANK
|COMMUNITY
|MEDIAN
ASKING PRICE
|42.
|Holyoke
|$1,100
|41.
|Pittsfield
|$1,111
|40.
|Chicopee
|$1,225
|39.
|Attleboro
|$1,395
|38.
|Fall River
|$1,400
How does your community stack up?
Boston remains the third-most-expensive market for renters in the United States:
|RANK
|METRO
|1-BEDROOM
|1.
|New York City
|$4,372
|2.
|Jersey City
|$3,323
|3.
|Boston
|$3,000
|4.
|San Francisco
|$2,800
|5.
|Miami
|$2,360
|6.
|Washington, D.C.
|$2,298
|7.
|San Diego
|$2,295
|8.
|San Jose
|$2,195
|9.
|Los Angeles
|$2,150
|10.
|Charleston, S.C.
|$2,020
Some of our neighbors — Providence; Portland, Maine; Burlington, Vt.; and Manchester, N.H. — also made the top 20 most expensive rental markets:
|RANK
|METRO
|1-BEDROOM
|12.
|Providence
|$2,000
|16.
|Portland, Maine
|$1,750
|18.
|Burlington, Vt.
|$1,700
|20.
|Manchester, N.H.
|$1,612
|50.
|Hartford
|$1,200
Get the latest news on buying, selling, renting, home design, and more.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.