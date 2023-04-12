Spring House Hunt

4 East Boston homes we love with open houses this weekend

From a one-bedroom condo with two custom bedroom closets for $569,000 to a two-bedroom unit that has a kitchen island with a waterfall top.

A view into a kitchen/dining area in an East Boston home with a wooden table, a copper drum shade light, wood cabinetry, and a metal island with seating for two.
Unit 1, an East Boston home at 35 Cottage St., has two bedrooms, two full baths, an assigned parking space, and a $789,000 price tag. Via MLS

By Vivi Smilgius

If you’re looking to get away from pre-Boston Marathon crowds this weekend, a trip to East Boston may be in order. Head to Constitution Beach, take a stroll in Piers Park, or check out these listings we love:

288 Marginal St., Unit 6

A living room with natural light, white walls, and hardwood floors.
A kitchen with white flat-panel cabinets and stainless steel appliances, as well as grey subway tile backsplash.
A bedroom with white walls and hardwood floors. A sliding ladder leads to overhead storage.
$850,000

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

1,068 square feet

Open houses Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

***

65 Meridian St., Unit 4

A kitchen with stainless steel appliances and white Shaker-style cabinets.
Bedroom with white walls, hardwood floors, and two closets.
The bathroom has a semi-frameless shower and single vanity with dark blue-grey cabinetry.
$569,000

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

731 square feet

Open houses Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16, from from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

***

35 Cottage St., Unit 1

The kitchen has wooden cabinets and hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and light blue-grey walls.
One bathroom has a single vanity and light blue-grey walls.
One bedroom has floor-to-ceiling built-in cabinets, beige walls, and hardwood floors.
$789,000

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

1,400 square feet

Open houses Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

***

45 Lewis St., Unit 417

The kitchen has white flat-panel cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The open floor plan leads to the living room, with white walls and two single-hung windows.
Bedroom with horizontal sliding windows, white walls, and hardwood floors.
Bathroom with double vanity and light gray flat-panel cabinetry.
$799,900

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

769 square feet

Open houses Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16, from noon to 1:30 p.m.