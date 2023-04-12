4 East Boston homes we love with open houses this weekend

Address Newsletter
If you’re looking to get away from pre-Boston Marathon crowds this weekend, a trip to East Boston may be in order. Head to Constitution Beach, take a stroll in Piers Park, or check out these listings we love:
$850,000
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
1,068 square feet
Open houses Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
***
$569,000
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
731 square feet
Open houses Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16, from from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
***
$789,000
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
1,400 square feet
Open houses Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
***
$799,900
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
769 square feet
Open houses Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
