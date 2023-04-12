Spring House Hunt 4 East Boston homes we love with open houses this weekend From a one-bedroom condo with two custom bedroom closets for $569,000 to a two-bedroom unit that has a kitchen island with a waterfall top. Unit 1, an East Boston home at 35 Cottage St., has two bedrooms, two full baths, an assigned parking space, and a $789,000 price tag. Via MLS

If you’re looking to get away from pre-Boston Marathon crowds this weekend, a trip to East Boston may be in order. Head to Constitution Beach, take a stroll in Piers Park, or check out these listings we love:

$850,000

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

1,068 square feet

Open houses Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

***

$569,000

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

731 square feet

Open houses Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16, from from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

***

$789,000

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

1,400 square feet

Open houses Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

***

$799,900

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

769 square feet

Open houses Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16, from noon to 1:30 p.m.