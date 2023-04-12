Spring House Hunt Luxury Home of the Week: For $3.85m, a Hopkinton mansion that’s a treasure trove of amenities The property offers beautiful ceilings, a home gym with a sauna, a 1,500-bottle wine cellar, and a heated saltwater pool. Our Luxury Home of the Week has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and two half baths. Michael Lefebvre Photography

Our Luxury Home of the Week, a 20-room Colonial in Hopkinton, is replete with amenities and ornate details.

Elegant craftsmanship, a heated saltwater pool, and a 1,500-bottle wine cellar are just a few of the perks that 9 Wescott Drive has to offer. Listed for $3,850,000, the home offers five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, two half bathrooms, and 9,611 square feet of living space. Kathleen Williamson of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate has the listing.

The first floor is peppered with impressive ceilings: coffered in the kitchen and family room and cathedral with exposed trusses in the billiard room.

The home’s elaborate detail is also on full display in the kitchen, which features ornate molding on the ceiling and cabinetry, two islands, and a butler’s pantry. This space opens to a cozy family room with a fireplace, which leads to a mahogany billiard room with a wet bar. A dining room, living room, and study round out this level.

The second floor — of which the primary suite occupies nearly half — is made up of five en-suite bedrooms. Enter the owner’s space through a baby-blue sitting room with a fireplace and built-ins. Sliding doors lead to a bedroom, topped with a tray ceiling. The marble bathroom offers a vanity on either side of the room, as well as a luxurious tub flanked by two columns. The sizable wardrobe features built-ins, including a bench and cabinetry at the center.

Down on the amenity-filled lower level, a wine vault includes a climate-controlled storage room with a 1,500-bottle capacity and a lounge divided by a cast stone fireplace. The exercise room connects to a bathroom with a steam shower and sauna for some TLC after workouts, and a home theater with stadium seating features picture-frame molding and a fiber-optic ceiling to give the illusion of watching one’s favorite flicks under the stars.

The custom 2004 home sits on 1.38 acres that includes a patio; a gunite heated saltwater pool with a waterfall; a hot tub; a fire pit; and a grill— as well as deeded access to Whitehall Reservoir.

