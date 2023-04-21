Spring House Hunt 8 homes on the market with designs we love Unique backsplashes, exposed wood beam ceilings, and more. The home at 3 Barberry Road in Lexington has seven bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. MLS

Realtor.com has released a Dream Home AI feature that’s addictive — as if we needed more encouragement to scour home listings. Here are eight properties on the market with designs we love:

33 Line Road, Reading

$859,900

4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

2,300 square feet

0.25-acre lot

Open house Sunday, April 23 from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

***

1 Frontier Lane, Millis

$1,599,000

4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

4,485 square feet

1.48-acre lot

Open houses Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23, from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

***

11 Adams Hill Road, Gloucester

$1,425,000

3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

2,061 square feet

0.80-acre lot

Open houses Saturday, April 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 23, from noon to 2 p.m.

***

74 Putnam St., Newton

$3,095,000

5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

4,750 square feet

0.27-acre lot

***

230 Temple St., Newton

$2,895,000

4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

5,234 square feet

0.79-acre lot

Open houses Friday, April 21, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.; Saturday, April 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Sunday, April 23, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

***

3 Barberry Road, Lexington

$2,595,000

7 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

5,930 square feet

0.85-acre lot

Open houses Friday, April 21, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.; Saturday, April 22, from 1 to 3 p.m.; and Sunday, April 23, from 1 to 3 p.m.

***

230 Wilson Road, Nahant

$2,000,000

4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

2,545 square feet

0.12-acre lot

Take the video tour.

***

40 Lawrence St., Unit 4, South End

$1,500,000

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

1,285 square feet

Open houses Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sunday, April 23, from 1 to 3 p.m.