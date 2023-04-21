8 homes on the market with designs we love

Address Newsletter
Realtor.com has released a Dream Home AI feature that’s addictive — as if we needed more encouragement to scour home listings. Here are eight properties on the market with designs we love:
$859,900
4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
2,300 square feet
0.25-acre lot
Open house Sunday, April 23 from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
***
$1,599,000
4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
4,485 square feet
1.48-acre lot
Open houses Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23, from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
***
$1,425,000
3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
2,061 square feet
0.80-acre lot
Open houses Saturday, April 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 23, from noon to 2 p.m.
***
$3,095,000
5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
4,750 square feet
0.27-acre lot
***
$2,895,000
4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
5,234 square feet
0.79-acre lot
Open houses Friday, April 21, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.; Saturday, April 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Sunday, April 23, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
***
$2,595,000
7 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
5,930 square feet
0.85-acre lot
Open houses Friday, April 21, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.; Saturday, April 22, from 1 to 3 p.m.; and Sunday, April 23, from 1 to 3 p.m.
***
$2,000,000
4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
2,545 square feet
0.12-acre lot
***
$1,500,000
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
1,285 square feet
Open houses Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sunday, April 23, from 1 to 3 p.m.
