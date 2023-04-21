Spring House Hunt

8 homes on the market with designs we love

Unique backsplashes, exposed wood beam ceilings, and more.

Living room with floor-to-ceiling windows, cream walls, and hardwood floors.
The home at 3 Barberry Road in Lexington has seven bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. MLS

By Vivi Smilgius

Realtor.com has released a Dream Home AI feature that’s addictive — as if we needed more encouragement to scour home listings. Here are eight properties on the market with designs we love:

33 Line Road, Reading

Kitchen with dark blue island, stainless steel appliances, and backsplash in shades of gray.
. – MLS
Bathroom with double vanity, circular mirrors, and white cabinetry.
. – MLS
Bathroom with double vanity, dark tile flooring, and frameless mirrors.
. – MLS

$859,900

4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

2,300 square feet

0.25-acre lot

Open house Sunday, April 23 from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

***

1 Frontier Lane, Millis

Kitchen with white flat panel cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and pendant lighting above an island with seating for four.
. – MLS
Office with built-in gray shelving and a sputnik chandelier.
. – MLS
Semi-frameless shower with black herringbone tiling and gold hardware
. – MLS

$1,599,000

4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

4,485 square feet

1.48-acre lot

Open houses Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23, from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

***

11 Adams Hill Road, Gloucester

Living room with hardwood floors, exposed wood ceilings beams, and a fireplace.
. – MLS
Loft with vaulted exposed wood ceiling beams.
. – MLS
Kitchen with seafoam green cabinetry and checkered floor tiles.
. – MLS

$1,425,000

3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

2,061 square feet

0.80-acre lot

Open houses Saturday, April 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 23, from noon to 2 p.m.

***

74 Putnam St., Newton

Study with built-in shelving.
. – MLS
Kitchen with forest green countertops and white cabinetry. The island has seating for four.
. – MLS
Bathroom with double vanity with white cabinetry and a semi-frameless shower. The walls are a light gray subway tile.
. – MLS

$3,095,000

5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

4,750 square feet

0.27-acre lot

***

230 Temple St., Newton

Living room with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, and a geometric chandelier.
. – MLS
Basement with mid-century wood paneling and a bar with seating for seven.
. – MLS
Living room with hardwood flooring and windows with muntins.
. – MLS

$2,895,000

4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

5,234 square feet

0.79-acre lot

Open houses Friday, April 21, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.; Saturday, April 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Sunday, April 23, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

***

3 Barberry Road, Lexington

Study with light blue accent wall, hardwood floors, and built in bookshelves.
. – MLS
Bathroom with soaking tub, semi-frameless shower, double vanity, and floor-to-ceiling windows.
. – MLS
Dining room with muntinless windows and built-in wooden cabinetry.
. – MLS

$2,595,000

7 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

5,930 square feet

0.85-acre lot

Open houses Friday, April 21, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.; Saturday, April 22, from 1 to 3 p.m.; and Sunday, April 23, from 1 to 3 p.m.

***

230 Wilson Road, Nahant

Kitchen with cream cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. The wallpaper has an abstract beige and cream design.
. – MLS
The primary bathroom has a soaking tub and walk-in shower.
. – MLS
Another full bathroom includes a single vanity with white cabinetry, a semi-frameless shower, and all-white tiling.
. – MLS

$2,000,000

4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

2,545 square feet

0.12-acre lot

Take the video tour.

***

40 Lawrence St., Unit 4, South End

Bathroom with black and white patterned wallpaper, a single vanity, and semi-frameless shower.
. – MLS
Kitchen and dining area with hardwood floors, exposed brick walls, and pendant lighting.
. – MLS
The living room has exposed brick walls, floor to ceiling windows, and hardwood floors.
. – MLS

$1,500,000

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

1,285 square feet

Open houses Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sunday, April 23, from 1 to 3 p.m.