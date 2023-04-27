Spring House Hunt Even the garage on this Cape Cod home has a dome Two-bedroom, two-bath home was built from a kit and offers spectacular views of a wildlife refuge. The contemporary at 37 Amy Brown Road in Mashpee offers living spaces on the first and second floors and on the walk-out lower level. Aerial Advantage

Like Epcot and food under a cloche, domes usual signal something special underneath, and this Cape Cod home does not disappoint.

Even the attached garage at 37 Amy Brown Road in Mashpee — a two-bedroom, 2.5-bath home — sits under its own geodesic dome.

The home is on the market for $1,349,000.

The 2,194-square-foot contemporary sits on 1.6 acres abutting Mashpee National Wildlife Refuge, and the view from its muntin-less windows and back decks is impressive. The home was built from a kit in 1988, and the garage was added later.

. – Aerial Advantage

Guests enter the main house via a vestibule with glass doors to an open layout in which the high ceiling puts the dome’s triangular geometry in the spotlight. The open layout encompasses a “conversation pit,” kitchen, and formal dining area, and all radiate around spiral stairs (one of two in the home).

. – Aerial Advantage

The conversation pit — traditionally this would be at least a step down from the main area, but this space is not — features custom shelving, mirrors, and gray carpet — on the floor and on the ceiling to muffle sound. The carpet rolls past the kitchen and into a dining area that sits under a frosted-glass light fixture.

. – Aerial Advantage

The flooring switches to a dark vinyl in the kitchen, which offers a breakfast nook; an octagonal island with seating, a built-in bar, and a sink; white smooth-front cabinets that extend to the ceiling; wine storage; a slider to a deck; recessed lights; a built-in bar; and stainless steel appliances. There’s a pass-through to a walk-in pantry/laundry room with a sink.

. – Aerial Advantage

A second glass slider opens to a living room with its own slider to the deck, expansive windows to take in the view, recessed lighting, built-in cabinetry with glass shelving, and a charcoal gray ceramic tile floor.

. – Aerial Advantage

A half bath with a single vanity, lavender walls, sconces, and a pocket door completes this floor.

Advertisement:

The primary suite is on the home’s second floor. It boasts a cathedral ceiling (the dome’s assemblage of triangles) that’s capped with clerestory windows. There is gray carpet underfoot and overhead (soundproofing for a great night’s sleep), walk-in closets with built-ins, and a ceiling fan. Light also pours in from a triangular window and a glass door to a private deck.

The room includes a study nook with casement windows looking out to the marshland, padded seating near the entrance, custom desks, and shelving.

. – Aerial Advantage

. – Aerial Advantage

The en-suite bath sits behind a pocket door and offers a ceramic tile floor, a bidet, a shower, recessed lighting, and a single vanity.

. – Aerial Advantage

The home’s guest bedroom and the second bath are on the walk-out lower level. The owner used a bonus space on this level as a home office.

There’s a walk-up unfinished attic above the garage.

The home has central air and gas heat.

Priscilla Stolba of Priscilla Stolba Real Estate in Mashpee has the listing. She is holding open houses on Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.