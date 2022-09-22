Tell Us Boston: What do you give trick-or-treaters? How sweet it is. Or isn't. We're talking to you, toothbrush givers. . Adobe Stock

It is that time of year again, when carved pumpkins find their way to stoops, faux cobwebs are draped on hedges, and orange-tinted lights shine.

Halloween.

And we are ready. The fast-approaching holiday is one of legend and lore. The holiday originated from the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, which was seen as a transition from the lighter half of the year to the darker. This period of time, usually beginning at nightfall on Oct. 31 and lasting a few days, was also a time when the “veil” separating the tangible and spiritual plane was lifted. Traditions from the festival of Samhain were soon adapted into All Saints Day, held Nov. 1, a holiday celebrated by Roman Catholics and other Christians. The evening before All Saints Day was known as, you guessed it, All Hallows’ Eve, soon evolving into Halloween. Now, as many children (and some adults) will tell you, Halloween is about one thing and one thing only.

In the states this year, people are expected to spend $3.1 billion on candy. We want to know what you get when you scour the grocery aisles and which neighborhood you live in. Are you from the North End and buy Kit Kats? Or from Mattapan bringing in Skittles? Or are you buying bulks of toothbrushes and floss? If so, definitely let us know where you are (so we can steer clear).

