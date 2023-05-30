On a best-places-for-families list, Boston got a meh

Address Newsletter
In January, several readers shared that they were looking to relocate, exploring options outside Massachusetts. But what if you have a family?
On WalletHub’s list of the best and worst places to raise a family, Boston ranked 84th out of 182 cities. Here were the top 10:
1. Fremont, Calif.
2. Overland Park, Kan.
3. Irvine, Calif.
4. Plano, Texas
5. South Burlington, Vt.
6. San Diego
7. San Jose, Calif.
8. Scottsdale, Ariz.
9. Gilbert, Ariz.
10. San Francisco
And all of the New England communities that landed on the list:
5. South Burlington, Vt.
19. Warwick, R.I.
22. Portland, Maine
25. Nashua
32. Lewiston, Maine
45. Burlington, Vt.
84. Boston
109. Manchester, N.H.
111. Providence
120. Worcester
167. Bridgeport, Conn.
168. New Haven
Boston received 52.6 of 100 possible points, compared with Fremont, Calif., which posted the highest score (73.7). Cleveland took the lowest slot, with 34.7 points.
To calculate these scores, WalletHub evaluated 182 cities based on five equally-weighted metrics: family fun, health and safety, education and childcare, affordability, and socioeconomics.
If our engagement with readers has made anything clear, it’s that there’s no single opinion on living in Boston. Some readers view the city as an accessible alternative to New York, while others are leaving as fast as they can.
What do you think? Is Boston the best place to raise a family, or should young parents explore other places? Tell us below.
