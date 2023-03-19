The Boston Globe Jackie Kennedy’s former D.C. estate hits the market for $26.5 million Jackie Kennedy's former Georgetown home is on the market for $26.5 million. SEAN SHANAHAN





Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis remains a figure of intrigue for the American public, even nearly 30 years after her death. So when the former first lady’s Georgetown estate went on sale over the weekend, people took notice.

The stately 13-bedroom, 13-bath property was listed Friday at $26.5 million. If the historic home sells for the asking price, it would be the most expensive residential real estate transaction in Washington, D.C., history, according to listing agent Jonathan Taylor of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.

(It would also eclipse the $23 million that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos paid for his historic D.C. mansion in 2016.)

The 16,302-square-foot property at 3017-3009-3003 N St. NW in Georgetown was once three separate homes.

Jackie Kennedy bought the largest of them, 3017 N St. NW, at the end of 1963 — about a week after her husband, President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated. She moved in by early 1964.

The former first lady paid $195,000 for the home, Taylor said.

Built in 1794, the grand Federal-style property has also been home to several other prominent Americans, including Georgetown mayor Thomas Beall, secretary of war Newton D. Baker, and former Miss America Yolande Fox, according to a historic report on the property. Fox died in 2016, and that’s when 3017 N St. was listed.

But it languished on the market, Taylor said.

“It was quite a significant home but it was landlocked — it had no parking,” he said. “So that inhibited people from buying it. And it needed major updating.”

In 2017, the home was “seamlessly connected” with neighboring properties at 3009 N St. and 3003 N St. Remodeling and renovations were done by D.C. construction magnate David Hudgens before his death last year. Hudgens built a garage and tunnel to connect 3009 N St. with the lower level of 3017 N St., which also created 3-car garage parking. The house is located a block from the main commercial streets of Georgetown, Taylor added.

The estate is considered one of Georgetown’s most important residences, according to the historical report. It boasts high-quality design, fixtures, and finishes, while still retaining its historic elegance.

“Its presence is really kind of awe-inspiring,” Taylor said of the compound. “It’s perched up on a hill, and its orientation is such that it gets sunlight all day. It’s really a stunning structure. You can’t help but stop and look up at it.”

Foyer – ELLE POUCHET PHOTOGRAPHY

Dining room. – SEAN SHANAHAN

Office and sitting room. – SEAN SHANAHAN

The compound at 3017, 3009, 3003 N St. in Georgetown. – SEAN SHANAHAN

Bathroom. – SEAN SHANAHAN

Suite. – SEAN SHANAHAN

Kitchen – SEAN SHANAHAN

Hallway and entrance. – SEAN SHANAHAN

Sitting room. – ELLE POUCHET PHOTOGRAPHY

Living room and sitting room. – SEAN SHANAHAN