Analysis Bill Belichick suggests Cam Newton’s absence opens door for Mac Jones Belichick wouldn't elaborate on Newton's COVID protocol issues but hinted "it is" a chance for Jones to make a case to start for the Patriots. Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones (left) is pictured with head coach Bill Belichick in the background. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The intrigue surrounding the Patriots’ quarterback competition was already waxing after Cam Newton and Mac Jones both turned in strong performances during last Thursday’s preseason game.

Little did everyone know things were about to get even wilder.

Thanks to a misjudgment of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols, Newton, whom both Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels have called the team’s starter, must sit out Patriots practice until at least Thursday morning (pending negative COVID tests).

Belichick confirmed Newton is expected back at practice Thursday but would not elaborate on his quarterback’s absence, including whether the misunderstanding was Newton’s alone or a shared issue with the team: “I don’t have anything to add to the statement. It is what it is,” he said.

If you think the situation also sounds like it could be a perfect opportunity for Mac Jones to seize the starting quarterback job, Belichick agrees:

“It is,” he nodded.

We might look back on those two words as a turning point if Jones does end up wresting the starting job from the incumbent Newton.

The former MVP’s standing as the Patriots’ starting quarterback was reaffirmed both on Sunday afternoon by McDaniels and Monday morning by Belichick after his impressive showing in last Thursday’s preseason tilt with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The timing of those assertions by Newton’s coaches may even be notable given that the team likely knew about his situation on Sunday, assuming his five-day reentry cadence began on that day. As Belichick said Monday morning, someone, specifically Jones, will have to outplay Newton to earn the spot.

The Patriots seem as if they’ll give Jones every opportunity to do so in practice this week.

The rookie took the overwhelming majority of the starting quarterback reps Monday and should do so again through Wednesday morning’s joint practice with the New York Giants. After that, there’s no telling yet how Newton will factor into the practice plan upon his return.

Jones didn’t necessarily do much Monday, at least at first glance, to make a power move for the starting spot, struggling to complete passes against the first-team defense for much of practice and taking a number of “sacks.” However, as he often does, the first-round pick reportedly finished strong, showing he can bounce back from mistakes.

To this point, one could argue Jones has looked slightly better in training camp than Newton in a vacuum, running the offense more efficiently and consistently throwing with more accuracy. Will that alone be enough to win the starting job over the experienced, established Newton even with the veteran’s latest misstep?

“We’ll evaluate everything the way we always do based on the information we have,” Belichick said Monday.

While that’s not terribly informative, Sunday’s last preseason game and the following week of practice before the regular season officially begins may reveal the answer.

Belichick wouldn’t reveal if Newton would play this coming Sunday against the Giants, keeping the door open for Jones to possibly start the team’s third preseason game. If the rookie plays as well as he did last Thursday while Newton sits or struggles, the quarterback competition might turn permanently in the young quarterback’s favor.