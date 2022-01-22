Basketball Why Jayson Tatum is confident he’ll break out of his shooting slump "You put in too much work to doubt yourself." Jayson Tatum rises up for a 3-pointer late in Friday's loss to the Trail Blazers. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Over the course of his career, Jayson Tatum is a 38 percent 3-point shooter. This season, that number has dipped to 31.1 percent, and in his last three games, he’s shooting 0 percent from beyond the arc.

Tatum finished 0-for-4 from distance against the New Orleans Pelicans, 0-for-7 in a loss to the Charlotte Hornets, and 0-for-6 as the Celtics fell to the Portland Trail Blazers, 109-105, on Friday.

He misfired on a 3-point attempt in the final seconds Friday that would have given the Celtics a lead, extending his streak to 20 straight missed 3s dating back to the Chicago Bulls game in which he missed his final three attempts.

Tatum, who struggled overall against the Hornets but scored 27 against both the Pelicans and Trail Blazers, isn’t overly concerned despite his recent woes in that realm.

“Over the course of 82 games, some nights you just miss, but you put too much work in to doubt yourself,” Tatum told reporters Friday. “There’s always the next game.”

In the meantime, he said he’s focused on finding ways to be effective on the court. Against the Blazers, he finished with 10 rebounds and seven assists and got to the free-throw line 14 times.

He said he doesn’t expect his recent shooting struggles to change how people guard him, and his plan is to keep taking high-percentage shots.

“It’s just a matter of getting out of it,” Tatum said. “I will, and we’ll be able to talk about something else.”