David Krejci scores 700th point as Bruins extend Sabres’ skid to 13

Final score: 4-1.

Boston Bruins forward David Krejci (46) skates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Boston Bruins forward David Krejci (46) skates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) –AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes
JONAH BRONSTEIN,
March 18, 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — David Krejci had three assists to cross the 700-point threshold and the Boston Bruins beat Buffalo 4-1 on Thursday night to extend the Sabres’ skid to 13 games.

David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist for the Bruins, Craig Smith, Jake DeBrusk and Greg McKegg also scored, and Jaroslav Halak made 23 saves

Kyle Okposo scored his first career short-handed goal but it was hardly enough for the Sabres in their first game under new coach Don Granato. Buffalo’s 13-game skid (0-11-2) is the second-longest in franchise history and the longest in the NHL since the Sabres lost 14 straight during the 2014-15 season.

The two-game series concludes Saturday in Buffalo, when up to 1,800 fans — 10% of building capacity — will be allowed to attend.

The game was allowed to proceed after both teams canceled their pregame skates due to members entering the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Boston forward Sean Kuraly was added to the protocol list, while the Sabres did not disclose which member of their hockey staff had a positive test.

The Sabres’ season has already been disrupted by a two-week pause after seven players and former coach Ralph Krueger spent time in the protocol in early February.

Krueger was fired Wednesday, but the coaching change did little to inspire the Sabres’ performance. Buffalo extended its home losing streak to 10 games (0-9-1), the second-longest in team history after a 12-game skid in 1991.

The Bruins took the lead for good when DeBrusk scored on a power play midway through the second period. After drawing a high-sticking penalty on Buffalo’s Matt Irwin, DeBrusk got to the front of the net, knocked down a high rebound from David Pastrnak’s point shot and poked the puck past Hutton for his third of the season.

Krejci record his 700th point with a secondary assist on DeBrusk’s goal. He then set up Smith in the slot to make it 3-1 late in the third period, and notched his third assist on Pastrnak’s team-leading 14th goal on a power play in the fifth minute of the third period.

Okposo snapped a 30-game scoreless streak and tied the game for Buffalo with his shorthanded goal in the opening minutes of the second period. His shot from outside the right circle deflected off the stick of Boston’s Matt Grzelcyk and fluttered over Halak’s glove.

Carter Hutton stopped 33 shots for Buffalo.

McKegg, who replaced Kuraly in the lineup, tipped in Grzelcyk’s shot to scored his first goal as a Bruin less than three minutes into the game.

BACK IN THE BUILDING

The Sabres invited more than 700 frontline workers and guests from Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center to be the first fans in attendance at KeyBanker Center this season. They were honored during video tributes throughout the game as part of Hockey Fights Cancer Night.

