Photos: Here’s what it looked like as the Bruins welcomed fans back to TD Garden

SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Producer
March 25, 2021

For the first time in over a year, the Bruins welcomed fans back to TD Garden Thursday night to watch the team take on the New York Islanders.

On Thursday afternoon, the team posted a hype video to its Twitter account in anticipation of fans returning.

Just under 2,200 fans — or 12 percent capacity — took in the contest. The Bruins ended up losing to the Islanders 4-3 in overtime. Here are photos from the night.

Fans stood during the national anthem. —John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Chelsey Valente from Tewksbury and her husband Daniel cheered on the Bruins during pregame warmups. —John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
A Bruins fan cheers from the balcony in the 3rd period. —John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
John LaFauci from Billerica is the Pasta Man. —John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Fans watched from the TD Garden seats. —AP Photo/Elise Amendola
Bruins fan David Gonsalves wore his mask to the game. —John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Fans watched pregame warmups. —John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Fans called for pucks tossed by players during pregame warm-ups. —AP Poto/Elise Amendola
Bruins fans watched the teams warm up. —AP Photo/Elise Amendola
Islanders Bruins Hockey
Bruins fans sat in socially distanced groups before the game. —AP Photo/Elise Amendola
Fans awaited the start of the game. —AP Photo/Elise Amendola
Fans waiting for the puck to drop. —AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

 

 

 

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Boston Bruins

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier scores the winning goal against Jaroslav Halak in overtime.
Bruins
Islanders rally, disappoint Bruins fans with 4-3 OT victory March 25, 2021 | 10:32 PM
The Celtics acquired Moritz Wagner on Thursday.
CELTICS
5 things to know about new Celtics big men Moritz Wagner and Luke Kornet March 25, 2021 | 10:00 PM
James White
Patriots
Patriots re-sign RB James White to 1-year deal March 25, 2021 | 6:48 PM
Former Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier is headed to Boston.
CELTICS
5 things to know about Evan Fournier, the newest Celtics acquisition March 25, 2021 | 6:45 PM
Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier gets past Denver Nuggets guard PJ Dozier, left, for a shot during a March 23 game.
Celtics
Will Danny Ainge's deadline deals result in more playing time for younger Celtics? March 25, 2021 | 5:43 PM
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo smiles after defeating the New England Patriots in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
NFL insider says Jimmy Garoppolo-to-Patriots trade 'could still go down' March 25, 2021 | 5:40 PM
The Celtics are reportedly acquiring Mo Wagner.
CELTICS
Celtics reportedly trade Theis, Teague and Green, acquire Moritz Wagner March 25, 2021 | 4:24 PM
Boston, MA - 10/21/1975: Red Sox catcher Carlton Fisk uses body language as his twelfth-inning home run heads for the netting just to the right of the left-field foul pole to give the Boston Red Sox a 7-6 win over the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth game of the World Series at Fenway Park in Boston on October 21, 1975. (George Rizer/Globe Staff) --- BGPA Reference: 140404_CB_021
Media
Dick Stockton retires after thousands of games and one legendary call March 25, 2021 | 3:55 PM
Bruins Bruce Cassidy Tim Peel comments
Bruins
'I think it happens': Bruce Cassidy discussed 'make-up calls' and the NHL firing referee Tim Peel March 25, 2021 | 2:36 PM
Could the Celtics end up with Aaron Gordon?
CELTICS
NBA trade deadline tracker 2021: The latest news on the Celtics' moves March 25, 2021 | 12:42 PM
Evan Fournier is reportedly headed to Boston.
CELTICS
Celtics will reportedly acquire Magic wing Evan Fournier for two second-round picks March 25, 2021 | 12:01 PM
Patriots Jaycee Horns
Patriots
Report: Patriots attend Pro Day workout for top cornerback Jaycee Horn March 25, 2021 | 11:17 AM
Danny Ainge Celtics
Celtics
'This team is drowning': Jackie MacMullan discussed the Celtics' trade deadline options March 25, 2021 | 9:57 AM
Bill Belichick knows Chargers tight end Hunter Henry's game well.
Patriots
Bill Belichick makes mistakes. His willingness to move on stands out. March 25, 2021 | 9:44 AM
The Celtics and Bucks faced off on Wednesday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Kemba Walker and the Celtics rally from 25-point deficit but fall to Bucks March 24, 2021 | 10:40 PM
Celtics players pushed back on reports that they resent Tristan Thompson.
CELTICS
Brad Stevens says rumors Celtics players 'resent' Tristan Thompson are 'not real' March 24, 2021 | 8:00 PM
Orlando's Aaron Gordon plays against the Celtics in a March 21 game.
CELTICS
Here's what we know about Celtics' reported pursuit of Magic forward Aaron Gordon March 24, 2021 | 6:54 PM
Alexey Molchanov
The deepest diver in the history of free diving just set a world record below the ice March 24, 2021 | 6:07 PM
Daniel Snyder
Daniel Snyder
NFL clears way for end to Washington Football Team turmoil March 24, 2021 | 5:23 PM
Justin Herron of the New England Patriots reacts on the sideline during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Foxborough.
Patriots
Patriots lineman Justin Herron intervenes to stop sexual assault in Arizona park March 24, 2021 | 5:17 PM
Field judge Adrian Hill separates Cam Newton and Miami's Kyle Van Noy after a September 13, 2020 game at Gillette Stadium.
Patriots
Kyle Van Noy addressed his trash talk with Cam Newton last season March 24, 2021 | 3:25 PM
Dave Maimaron.
Duxbury football
Duxbury football head coach Dave Maimaron fired after team’s use of anti-Semitic terms revealed March 24, 2021 | 2:44 PM
Davon Godchaux Patriots
Patriots
New nose tackle Davon Godchaux comes to Patriots with 'something to prove' March 24, 2021 | 1:31 PM
Conor Garland of the Arizona Coyotes.
Bruins
6 players the Bruins should target at the NHL trade deadline March 24, 2021 | 1:28 PM
Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff
Local
Duxbury football game vs. Hingham canceled after use of anti-Semitic terms by Duxbury players March 24, 2021 | 11:23 AM
LeBron James
Coronavirus
'Everyday racism' underlies Black athletes' mistrust of COVID vaccine, local doctor says March 24, 2021 | 11:10 AM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
Patriots expected to re-sign running back James White, per reports March 24, 2021 | 10:36 AM
Patriots Cam Newton NFL Free Agency
Patriots
ESPN analyst thinks Patriots will be 'damn good' in 2021, still skeptical of Cam Newton March 24, 2021 | 10:11 AM
2004 Red Sox
Sports News
How readers voted in Boston.com's bracket of best teams March 24, 2021 | 9:24 AM
Danny Ainge Brad Stevens
Celtics
What move should the Celtics make before the NBA trade deadline? Our writers weigh in. March 24, 2021 | 7:30 AM