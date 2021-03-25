Photos: Here’s what it looked like as the Bruins welcomed fans back to TD Garden

For the first time in over a year, the Bruins welcomed fans back to TD Garden Thursday night to watch the team take on the New York Islanders.

On Thursday afternoon, the team posted a hype video to its Twitter account in anticipation of fans returning.

Just under 2,200 fans — or 12 percent capacity — took in the contest. The Bruins ended up losing to the Islanders 4-3 in overtime. Here are photos from the night.

Fans stood during the national anthem. —John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Chelsey Valente from Tewksbury and her husband Daniel cheered on the Bruins during pregame warmups. —John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

A Bruins fan cheers from the balcony in the 3rd period. —John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

John LaFauci from Billerica is the Pasta Man. —John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Fans watched from the TD Garden seats. —AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Bruins fan David Gonsalves wore his mask to the game. —John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Fans watched pregame warmups. —John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Fans called for pucks tossed by players during pregame warm-ups. —AP Poto/Elise Amendola

Bruins fans watched the teams warm up. —AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Bruins fans sat in socially distanced groups before the game. —AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Fans awaited the start of the game. —AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Fans waiting for the puck to drop. —AP Photo/Elise Amendola