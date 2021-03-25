Photos: Here’s what it looked like as the Bruins welcomed fans back to TD Garden
For the first time in over a year, the Bruins welcomed fans back to TD Garden Thursday night to watch the team take on the New York Islanders.
On Thursday afternoon, the team posted a hype video to its Twitter account in anticipation of fans returning.
Welcome back, welcome home.#NHLBruins | @tdgarden pic.twitter.com/snUTrVwJWT
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 25, 2021
Just under 2,200 fans — or 12 percent capacity — took in the contest. The Bruins ended up losing to the Islanders 4-3 in overtime. Here are photos from the night.
