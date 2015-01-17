Longtime Bruins Radio Voice Bob Wilson Dies at 85

Bob Wilson, the longtime radio voice of the Boston Bruins, died earlier this week. He was 85.

Wilson served as play-by-play announcer and color commentator at different times for the Bruins’ radio broadcasts for more than 20 years, including their Stanley Cup-winning campaign of 1971-72. He retired in 1995.

“On behalf of the Boston Bruins organization, we are saddened to learn of the passing of Bob Wilson,’’ Bruins president Cam Neely said in a statement. “For a generation of New England hockey fans, Bob’s legendary voice was synonymous with the Bruins and he will always be a part of our club’s history. Our thoughts are with Nancy and their children during this difficult time.’’

“We are saddened by news of the death of legendary Bruins radio play-by-play man Bob Wilson,’’ current NESN Bruins play-by-play announcer Jack Edwards posted to Twitter on Saturday. “He was my greatest inspiration.’’

“I am just learning of the passing of Bob Wilson, one of the iconic sports voices of our time and a kind and classy gentleman,’’ NESN Bruins host Dale Arnold said on Twitter. “My hero.’’

Wilson was honored with the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award in 1987, earning him a place in the broadcasters’ wing of the Hockey Hall of Fame. The Arlington, Massachusetts native was inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2007; in 2011, the Bruins officially named the home radio booth at the TD Garden the “Bob Wilson Radio Booth.’’