Bruins announce national TV schedule for 2016-17

The NHL and the Boston Bruins announced the team’s 2016-17 national television schedule Thursday.

In total, 16 games will be broadcast on either NBC or NBC Sports Network, with all other matchups being televised locally on NESN. The Bruins are tied with the New York Rangers for the third-most appearances on national television, behind only the Chicago Blackhawks (21) and Philadelphia Flyers (20). The broadcast schedule is highlighted by the Bruins visiting the San Jose Sharks on February 19 as part of a quadruple-header on “Hockey Day in America.”

Bruins Games Broadcast on NBC and NBC Sports Network (all times Eastern):

Weds., Oct. 26 at N.Y. Rangers at 8 p.m. (NBCSN)

Tues., Nov. 22 vs. St. Louis at 7 p.m. (NBCSN)

Tues., Nov. 29 at Philadelphia at 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Weds., Dec. 7 at Washington at 8 p.m. (NBCSN)

Weds., Dec. 14 at Pittsburgh at 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Tues., Jan. 10 at St. Louis at 8 p.m. (NBCSN)

Weds., Jan. 18 at Detroit at 8 p.m. (NBCSN)

Weds., Feb. 1 at Washington at 8 p.m. (NBCSN)

Sun., Feb. 12 vs. Montreal at 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Sun., Feb. 19 at San Jose at 8:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Sun., Feb. 26 at Dallas at 12:30 p.m. (NBC)

Thurs., Mar. 2 vs. N.Y. Rangers at 7 p.m. (NBCSN)

Weds., Mar. 8 vs. Detroit at 8 p.m. (NBCSN)

Thurs., Mar. 30 vs. Dallas at 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Sun., Apr. 2 at Chicago at 12:30 p.m. (NBC)

Sat., Apr. 8 vs. Washington at 3 p.m. (NBC)

*Please note some games will be blacked out in local markets and televised in those markets by a regional carrier.