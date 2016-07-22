Bruins announce national TV schedule for 2016-17

The first nationally televised game will be against the Rangers on Oct. 26

Boston Bruins players, from left, Patrice Bergeron (37), David Pastrnak (88), Torey Krug (47), Colin Miller (48) and Noel Acciari (55) react near the bench after they lost an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators, Saturday, April 9, 2016, in Boston. Ottawa won 6-1. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
You can see the Bruins 16 times on national television this season. –Elise Amendola/AP
SHARE TWEET
By
July 22, 2016
The NHL and the Boston Bruins announced the team’s 2016-17 national television schedule Thursday.
In total, 16 games will be broadcast on either NBC or NBC Sports Network, with all other matchups being televised locally on NESN. The Bruins are tied with the New York Rangers for the third-most appearances on national television, behind only the Chicago Blackhawks (21) and Philadelphia Flyers (20). The broadcast schedule is highlighted by the Bruins visiting the San Jose Sharks on February 19 as part of a quadruple-header on “Hockey Day in America.”
Bruins Games Broadcast on NBC and NBC Sports Network (all times Eastern):
Weds., Oct. 26 at N.Y. Rangers at 8 p.m. (NBCSN)
Tues., Nov. 22 vs. St. Louis at 7 p.m. (NBCSN)
Tues., Nov. 29 at Philadelphia at 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN)
Weds., Dec. 7 at Washington at 8 p.m. (NBCSN)
Weds., Dec. 14 at Pittsburgh at 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN)
Tues., Jan. 10 at St. Louis at 8 p.m. (NBCSN)
Weds., Jan. 18 at Detroit at 8 p.m. (NBCSN)
Weds., Feb. 1 at Washington at 8 p.m. (NBCSN)
Sun., Feb. 12 vs. Montreal at 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN)
Sun., Feb. 19 at San Jose at 8:30 p.m. (NBCSN)
Sun., Feb. 26 at Dallas at 12:30 p.m. (NBC)
Thurs., Mar. 2 vs. N.Y. Rangers at 7 p.m. (NBCSN)
Weds., Mar. 8 vs. Detroit at 8 p.m. (NBCSN)
Thurs., Mar. 30 vs. Dallas at 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN)
Sun., Apr. 2 at Chicago at 12:30 p.m. (NBC)
Sat., Apr. 8 vs. Washington at 3 p.m. (NBC)
*Please note some games will be blacked out in local markets and televised in those markets by a regional carrier.
Advertisement
TOPICS: Bruins

Loading Comments...

Sports News
USA judo’s Jack Hatton, who trained in Wakefield, dies at 24 September 26, 2019 | 7:42 PM
The Red Sox will be hosting a special event for fans this weekend at Fenway park that include photo opportunities, giveaways and ticket packages.
Red Sox
You can meet Red Sox players and earn giveaways this weekend at Fenway Park September 26, 2019 | 2:28 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady at the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
Patriots
There's no argument from John Elway that Tom Brady is the best ever September 26, 2019 | 1:01 PM
Boston College's Aaron Boumerhi kicks a field goal during the first half against Kansas.
College Sports
A glimpse inside the mind of BC kicker Aaron Boumerhi September 26, 2019 | 11:10 AM
Chase Winovich #52 of the New England Patriots looks on from the bench during the preseason game against the Detroit Lions. at Ford Field on August 8, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
College Sports
What a Michigan football writer learned about Chase Winovich and Tom Brady September 26, 2019 | 10:57 AM
Tom Brady at Michigan.
Patriots
Here's what scouting reports said about Tom Brady before the 2000 NFL draft September 26, 2019 | 10:09 AM
Buffalo Bills strong safety Micah Hyde (23) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019., in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
watch
Video: Can the 3-0 Buffalo Bills really beat the Patriots? September 26, 2019 | 9:56 AM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 22: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Patriots
Here's this week's Patriots injury report September 26, 2019 | 9:24 AM
Tom Brady's favorite smoothie.
Patriots
Here's the recipe for Tom Brady's favorite smoothie September 26, 2019 | 9:16 AM
Soccer
Revolution gets late penalty kick for 2-2 draw with Portland September 26, 2019 | 2:08 AM
Red Sox
Rick Porcello pitches strong 6 innings, Red Sox rout Rangers 10-3 September 26, 2019 | 12:34 AM
NFL
Disgruntled Jalen Ramsey leaves Jaguars for birth of 2nd child September 25, 2019 | 7:51 PM
FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 22: Jakob Johnson #47 of the New England Patriots looks on during a game against the New York Jets during a game at Gillette Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Patriots
German-born rookie Jakob Johnson gets chance on Pats roster September 25, 2019 | 7:28 PM
Tacko Fall at the Charlestown Boys & Girls Club.
Celtics
Tacko Fall is taking local swim lessons September 25, 2019 | 7:21 PM
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates a touchdown during a game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Have you ever had an undefeated fantasy football season? September 25, 2019 | 6:41 PM
Red Sox
Theo Epstein says he’s staying in Chicago September 25, 2019 | 6:36 PM
Celtics
Celtics sign former Auburn guard Bryce Brown September 25, 2019 | 5:00 PM
Gordon Hayward
Celtics
Gordon Hayward says 'the reins are off' and he's ready to be 'the player I came here to be' September 25, 2019 | 4:36 PM
New England Patriots fullback Jakob Johnson warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Patriots
4 things to know about Patriots rookie fullback Jakob Johnson September 25, 2019 | 3:15 PM
NBA
Feeling better, Markelle Fultz has high hopes September 25, 2019 | 2:45 PM
FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 22: Sony Michel #26 of the New England Patriots runs to score a touchdown against the New York Jets in the first quarter at Gillette Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
Patriots
10 thoughts as the Patriots prepare for unbeaten Buffalo September 25, 2019 | 12:38 PM
Patriots
Patriots sign quarterback Cody Kessler September 25, 2019 | 11:54 AM
Pedro Martinez pitching against the Yankees in the 1999 ALCS.
Red Sox
Pedro Martinez wanted a trade to the Yankees before coming to the Red Sox September 25, 2019 | 9:51 AM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez throws to the Texas Rangers in a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Red Sox
Eduardo Rodriguez labors for 19th win as Red Sox beat Rangers 12-10 September 25, 2019 | 1:27 AM
Sports News
Mystics top Aces 94-90, advance to WNBA Finals September 25, 2019 | 12:52 AM
Marathon
Here are the particulars of 2020’s Boston Marathon field September 25, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Mookie Betts
Red Sox
Mookie Betts leaves Red Sox-Rangers game with left foot pain September 24, 2019 | 10:21 PM
MLB
Whiff! MLB sets strikeout record for 12th straight season September 24, 2019 | 9:45 PM
'I've seen that stare before'
A former Pats assistant offered a theory about Bill Belichick's stare September 24, 2019 | 2:46 PM
GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - SEPTEMBER 22: Roger Federer of Team Europe celebrates defeating John Isner of Team World during Day Three of the Laver Cup 2019 at Palexpo on September 22, 2019 in Geneva, Switzerland. The Laver Cup will see six players from the rest of the World competing against their counterparts from Europe. Team World is captained by John McEnroe and Team Europe is captained by Bjorn Borg. The tournament runs from September 20-22. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images for Laver Cup)
Tennis
A big international tennis tournament is coming to Boston. Did a hockey team spoil the news? September 24, 2019 | 12:09 PM