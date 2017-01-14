Bruins’ weekly 3 stars: A pair of first-time All-Stars and a player on the rise

Filip Forsberg of the Predators tries to get his stick on the puck in front of Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask on January 12, 2017 in Nashville.
Filip Forsberg of the Predators tries to get his stick on the puck in front of Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask on January 12, 2017 in Nashville. –Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images
By
Tim Rosenthal
January 14, 2017

COMMENTARY

It’s rather head-scratching that a pair of players featured in the latest edition of Weekly 3 Stars haven’t been to the NHL’s All-Star game yet in their careers, but that will end in a couple weeks when the game’s elite take center stage in Los Angeles. Here’s a look at a couple of core Bruins who will finally get their chance to showcase their talents with the best players in the world; along with kudos for another important veteran stepping up as of late.

Brad Marchand

With a team-leading 38 points through 45 games, one wouldn’t know that Marchand was having problems finding the back of the net for a significant amount of time. Prior to their four-game road trip, Marchand went through a 15-game stretch where he only lit the lamp three times.

Advertisement

Slowly but surely, the Bruins are finding their offensive rhythm, and it’s rather fitting that Marchand is also finding the back of the net again. The Halifax, Nova Scotia native sparked the Bruins during their four-game swing scoring five goals in four games that included a pair of tallies against the Panthers and Blues.

One can argue that Marchand, who had a career high 36 goals a year ago, was an All-Star snub last year. But the recognition started to come after he sparked Team Canada to their gold medal triumph at the World Cup of Hockey, and it continues with his first All-Star Game nomination.

Tuukka Rask

The last player the Bruins could afford to lose for a significant amount of time, Tuukka Rask left in the first period of Thursday night’s 2-1 loss in Nashville after taking a Roman Josi slap shot near the collarbone. As scary as it looked, Rask told Joe Haggerty of CSNNE that “he’ll be fine.” That appeared to be the case as he joined his teammates for Friday’s practice.

The goaltending depth behind Rask is still a sore spot. Only one goaltender aside from Rask notched a victory between the pipes this year: Anton Khudobin. And he was recently sent back down to Providence after clearing waivers a week ago. Zane McIntyre, who filled in for Rask in the loss to the Predators, hasn’t been playing all that poorly since being recalled from Providence, but still doesn’t have a victory to show for his solid outings.

Advertisement

While the spot behind the 2014 Vezina winner is going through a phase of musical chairs, the Bruins are getting more than enough production from Rask. The Finn sits in a tie for first among all goaltenders in shutouts (5), third in goals against average (1.95), in a tie for third in wins (21) and seventh in save percentage (.926). Not bad for a first time All-Star.

Torey Krug

One day, Krug hopes to join Rask, Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and others in representing the Bruins at the All-Star Game. For the time being, the former Michigan State standout will have to settle for simply playing like an All-Star.

Though his minus-seven rating is second to last among all Bruins, it’s hard to find many negatives to Krug’s offensive production. After struggling to find the net over the last 125 games or so, Krug has two goals in as many games. The 5-9 defenseman is going through a stretch of 11 points in 12 games and is sparking the improving Bruins power play with six of those points coming on the man advantage.

His defensive game is always a work in progress, but as long as he’s helping the Bruins in transition and getting pucks towards the net, Claude Julien will always find time for his best puck mover on the blue-line.

TOPICS: Boston Bruins
