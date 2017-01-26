NHL fines Bruins’ Brad Marchand $10,000 for tripping

Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates past Detroit Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser (65) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
The fine is the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement. –Charles Krupa / AP
AP,
January 26, 2017

BOSTON (AP) — The NHL has fined Bruins forward Brad Marchand $10,000 for a dangerous trip in Boston’s game against Detroit this week.

The fine is the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement.

Marchand tripped Red Wings defenseman Niklas Kronwall in Tuesday night’s game, which the Bruins won 4-3 in overtime. He was not penalized.

