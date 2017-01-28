Bruins’ weekly 3 stars: Brad Marchand gives Claude Julien momentum into All-Star break

COMMENTARY

When a team has its back against the wall, it usually looks to its best players to overcome adversity. That’s exactly what happened with the Bruins in their two games this week.

In games against the Red Wings and Penguins, the Bruins showed an emotional response by overcoming a deficit at one point or another in both instances — from Brad Marchand forcing overtime and David Pastrnak snapping his career-long 17-game goal drought for the game-winner against the Red Wings to Marchand sparking the team again against the Penguins, turning a 2-0 first period deficit into a spirited 4-3 victory on Thursday. After those results, the Bruins have a little momentum heading into the All-Star break.

What they do with that momentum coming out of the All-Star break remains to be seen, but for the time being the Black and Gold have quieted the ongoing speculation around Claude Julien’s job security. With that in mind, here is a look at the Bruins’ three stars of the week:

Brad Marchand

Entering Thursday, the Bruins were a little worried that they wouldn’t have their leading point getter after his aggressive trip on Red Wings defenseman Niklas Kronwall two nights prior. Though Marchand’s wallet got lighter in the form of a $10,000 fine, he avoided suspension.

With the ruling out of the way, Marchand picked up right where he left off by matching his two-goal output from Tuesday’s game against the Red Wings. The pair of goals against the Penguins came at an awfully good time in the second period. His 22nd career shorthanded tally pulled the Bruins within one; and a few minutes later, he capitalized on a David Pastrnak rebound for the tying goal and his team-leading 21st of the season.

“It was good to kind of let it go and kind of put it behind me,” Marchand said about Thursday’s two-goal output and his day with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety. “You know, you can’t change anything after it all goes down, so it was great to come out here and play the game, have some fun and be part of a big win, so it was a good night.”

Certainly, Marchand came through when his teammates needed him. But there was another member of the organization who likely appreciated Marchand having his back.

Claude Julien

Following a heated week full of rumors relating to the relative heat of the coach’s seat, the 10–year Bruins bench boss can breathe a little easier now. With two straight wins, Julien, while likely still on the hot seat until the end of the season, can focus on how the Bruins can carry momentum over once play resumes on Tuesday night in Tampa.

That still didn’t stop Marchand from expressing his frustration with the media over his coach’s job security. At the same time, it was another example of another core veteran stating that Julien still has the support of the Bruins’ locker room.

“The speculation is driven by the media. They don’t have the sources that they may claim. You know, that’s not going to happen if they do their jobs,” Marchand said.

“Claude isn’t the issue. You fire the coach, what do you do? It’s not going to change anything. Claude’s one of the best coaches of the game, and that’s not the answer for this group. Again, it’s driven by the media, and we’re not concerned about that in the room, we don’t think that’s going to happen, and we’re not thinking about that for a second. So, you know, you can put that to bed and let it go now, because that’s not in this room.”

David Pastrnak

A career-long goal drought can take a hit on a player’s morale, particularly a young up-and-coming player like Pastrnak. Even during his cold spell, the 20-year-old still came in with a positive attitude and work ethic on a daily basis.

Those traits paid off and in a timely fashion Tuesday night against the Red Wings. Late in the 3-on-3 overtime, Pastrnak ripped a one-timer past Jared Coreau to simultaneously snap is his 17-game goalless skid and the Bruins’ four-game losing streak. He followed that performance up on Thursday with a pair of assists against the Pens.

The way Pastrnak has matured over his three years in Boston is a testament to the Bruins’ first-round pick in 2014. That trait, along with his offensive skillset are just a couple of reasons why he’ll be an important member of the B’s core for years to come.