Bruins’ week ahead: Tough slate awaits B’s after All-Star break

Auston Matthews (#34) of the Maple Leafs reacts with Brad Marchand (#63) of the Bruins after scoring a goal during the 2017 NHL All-Star Game at Staples Center on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Auston Matthews (#34) of the Maple Leafs reacts with Brad Marchand (#63) of the Bruins after scoring a goal during the 2017 NHL All-Star Game at Staples Center on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. –Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
By
Anthony Travalgia
January 31, 2017

COMMENTARY

Now that the NHL All-Star break has come and gone, the Bruins will look to ride the momentum gained with two big wins prior to the weekend off. After back-to-back home wins against the Detroit Red Wings and Pittsburgh Penguins, the Bruins are back inside the top three of the Atlantic Division.

Let’s take a closer look at the week ahead:

Tuesday @ Tampa Bay Lightning, 7:30 p.m.

The Bruins get right into it after the break with the first of back-to-back contests. First up for the Bruins is the Tampa Bay Lightning. Sitting sixth in the division, Tampa is as hungry as ever for points as they look to stay within striking distance of a playoff spot. With just three wins in their last 10 games, Tampa presents the perfect opportunity for the Bruins as they look to kick off their post All-Star break slate on the right foot.

Advertisement

The Bruins took the first of four against the Lightning back in November. After tonight, the two teams will conclude their season series inside their final 10 games later this season. The Lightning have not played at home since January 13 and sport a 12-8-2 record on home ice.

Despite their struggles, the Lightning enter Tuesday’s contest with the fourth-ranked power play, converting on 22.8 of their opportunities. Luckily for the Bruins, they boast the league’s second-best penalty kill percentage, killing off 86.5 of opponent’s power plays.

Wednesday @ Washington Capitals, 8:00 p.m.

In their second game in as many nights, the Bruins head to the nation’s capital for the second and final time this season. In their previous contest, the Bruins were finally able to solve the puzzle that is Capitals goalie Braden Holtby. Despite scoring three times on the Bruins killer, the Black and Gold dropped an entertaining contest in overtime, 4-3.

The Capitals entered the break red-hot with eight wins in their last 10 and are coming off an easy 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils last Thursday. They enter Tuesday as the league’s best defensive team, allowing an average of 2.08 goals per game and 102 goals total.

Advertisement

Like the Bruins, the Capitals play Tuesday night and will have to travel ahead of Wednesday’s contest. The league-leading Capitals take on the Islanders Tuesday in New York.

Saturday vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 7:00 p.m.

In what is turning out to be a big divisional game Saturday night at TD Garden, the Bruins will welcome the Toronto Maple Leafs for the second time this season. Toronto has gotten the better of the Bruins in the two times they’ve met, outscoring Boston 8-2 in its two victories.

Entering Tuesday, the Bruins sit one point ahead of their division rivals to the north, but the Leafs have a whopping five games in hand and also play twice before Saturday’s contest.

The young Leafs have surprised many as they continue to sit in the thick of things in the East. Chances of making the playoffs continue to be pretty high for coach Mike Babcock and his club.

The Bruins have had issues slowing down the Maple Leafs’ young, speedy forwards that led to two ugly losses earlier this season. A pair of wins before Saturday’s contest could give Claude Julien and company all the confidence they’ll need against a pesky Leafs club.

TOPICS: Boston Bruins NHL
