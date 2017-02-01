Bruins’ winning streak ends at 3 with 5-3 loss to Capitals

Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen (2), checks into the board Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Capitals' Matt Niskanen checks Bruins' Brad Marchand during the first period. –Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP
By
STEPHEN WHYNO
AP,
updated at 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Something about facing the Boston Bruins brings out the best in the Washington Capitals.

Nicklas Backstrom had three points, Braden Holtby made 30 saves and Alex Ovechkin continued to climb the NHL’s goal-scoring charts as league-leading Washington won its eighth consecutive game against Boston, 5-3 on Wednesday night.

Snapping the Bruins’ winning streak at three, Holtby improved to 11-2-0 in his career against them.

‘‘We seem to play good against them,’’ said Holtby, who stopped 15 of 16 shots he faced in the third period to preserve the victory. ‘‘They’re a fun team to play against. I like teams that play hard, play hard in front of the net. It’s an enjoyable game to play.’’

Advertisement

It was an enjoyable offensive game for the Capitals’ top line of Ovechkin, Backstrom and T.J. Oshie. Backstrom had a goal and assisted on a goal by each of his linemates as Ovechkin passed Ron Francis for 27th on the all-time goals list and passed Wayne Gretzky for power-play goals with the 205th of his career.

Ovechkin’s 25th goal of the season has him second in the league, three shy of longtime rival Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Ovechkin also tied Hockey Hall of Famer Joe Sakic for 14th in power-play goals.

‘‘It’s nice to be in this company,’’ Ovechkin said. ‘‘Obviously, passing those players means a lot, so I’m pretty happy.’’

A big reason Ovechkin is amid that exclusive company is Backstrom, his center for a majority of the past decade. Backstrom now has 34 assists in 30 regular-season games against Boston and drove the top line’s success a night after coach Barry Trotz said his top players lost the matchup with John Tavares and the New York Islanders.

‘‘I was real happy with their response,’’ Trotz said. ‘‘That’s what leadership does. All those three guys are leaders on our hockey team, and they can lead by example.’’

Advertisement

Bruins leaders Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand did that in a losing effort, though in different ways. Marchand scored two power-play goals to give him six in his past four games, while Bergeron tried to gut it out after taking a slap shot from Matt Niskanen to the right leg early in the third period.

Bergeron came back to play two more shifts before leaving the game for good. Coach Claude Julien said Thursday update on Bergeron will ‘‘hopefully better than worse.’’

Goaltender Tuukka Rask, who allowed five goals on 22 shots while playing on consecutive nights, said he popped his groin late in the game but called it ‘‘nothing major.’’

Marchand became the first Bruins player to put up three two-goal games out of four since Hall of Famer and current team president Cam Neely in 1992. Marchand, who has been criticized for a recent spate of trips and slew foots, assisted on David Krejci’s third-period goal and has nine points in his past four games, but him providing the only offense was a weak point for Boston.

‘‘Some guys have to step up and give us some offense here,’’ Julien said. ‘‘Our power play’s good, it’s scoring goals, but 5-on-5 we definitely have to be better.’’

No problem there for the Capitals, who also got even-strength goals from Brett Connolly and Evgeny Kuznetsov in a complete showing.

‘‘It seemed like all four lines and the D and Holts, we were all kind of going together,’’ said Oshie, who scored his 19th goal of the season on a breakaway created by Backstrom 3:06 in. ‘‘Everyone was playing fast.’’

Advertisement

NOTES: Starting for the second consecutive night, Rask allowed five goals on 22 shots. … Capitals RW Justin Williams missed the game with an undisclosed lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day. … Referee Garrett Rank took puck to the face when a shot by Ovechkin banked off the glass and went down to the ice for a few seconds. Rank got up, laughed it off and didn’t miss a shift.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

Capitals: Visit the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday in a matchup of the Eastern Conference divisional leaders.

___

Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/SWhyno .

TOPICS: Boston Bruins NHL
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from The Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
New England Patriots quarterbacks Tom Brady (12) and Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warm up before the team's preseason NFL football game against the New York Giants on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Sports Q
Debate: Should the Patriots trade Jimmy Garoppolo in the offseason? February 2, 2017 | 7:20 AM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Tom Brady are introduced during opening night for Super Bowl 51 at Minute Maid Park on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Houston.
New England Patriots
4 keys to the Patriots' success during the Brady/Belichick era February 2, 2017 | 5:00 AM
The Patriots have won their four Super Bowls by a total of just 13 points, and are favored by just three over the Falcons. In such a game it could come down to which team has the best kicker.
New England Patriots
After up and down season, Stephen Gostkowski remains confident February 2, 2017 | 5:00 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady does an interview during a media availability for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots will face the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl Sunday. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
New England Patriots
Tom Brady hopes his mother can attend the Super Bowl February 1, 2017 | 11:48 PM
BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 1: Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics takes a shot against DeMarre Carroll #5 of the Toronto Raptors and Lucas Nogueira #92 during the fourth quarter at TD Garden on February 1, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Raptors 107-102. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas has another big 4th quarter, Celtics beat Raptors February 1, 2017 | 10:48 PM
Donald Trump (left) talked with Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium prior to the team’s playoff game against the Tennessee Titans in January of 2004.
New England Patriots
Some Patriots fans are wavering because of Trump February 1, 2017 | 10:20 PM
Foxborough, MA -- 4/28/00 -- PATRIOTS ROOKIE MINICAMP -- Tom Brady (12) at end of practice (Globe Staff Photo/Pat Greenhouse) (Story by Nick Cafardo)
New England Patriots
Tom Brady’s humble beginnings here had hints of greatness February 1, 2017 | 10:00 PM
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 22: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons signals a first down in the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
How important is it for the Patriots to shut down Julio Jones? February 1, 2017 | 7:41 PM
New England Patriots
Howie Long reflects on growing up in Charlestown February 1, 2017 | 5:48 PM
Houston, TX 2-1-17: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell held his annual Super Bowl press conference this afternoon in the Bush Ballroom at the Media Center in downtown Houston. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) reporter: various topic: Super Bowl
New England Patriots
Roger Goodell on Deflategate: 'It's not all personal in nature, which I know people like to make it' February 1, 2017 | 3:57 PM
Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush was released on January 30, 2017 from Houston Methodist Hospital where he received treatment for pneumonia for more than two weeks.
Super Bowl LI
Former President George H.W. Bush to handle Super Bowl coin toss February 1, 2017 | 3:56 PM
The field at NRG Stadium is prepared for Super Bowl 51 Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Houston.
NFL
3 possible ways NFL could shorten games, cut delays February 1, 2017 | 3:08 PM
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 13: Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics reacts after hitting a three-point basket in the final minute of their at 103-101 against the Atlanta Hawks Philips Arena on January 13, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Celtics player power rankings: Isaiah Thomas makes Celtics history (again) February 1, 2017 | 3:04 PM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell answers questions during a news conference during preparations for Super Bowl 51 Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Houston.
New England Patriots
Patriots heading to Mexico City to play Raiders in '17 February 1, 2017 | 2:49 PM
New England Patriots
Man who said he lost tooth looking for Tom Brady Uggs faked the story February 1, 2017 | 2:43 PM
Raiders owner Mark Davis, center, meets with fans after speaking at a meeting of the Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee in Las Vegas on April 28, 2016.
NFL
NFL Commissioner Goodell: Work to be done before Vegas move February 1, 2017 | 2:40 PM
Josh Keyes makes a sack for Boston College during the 2014 season.
New England Patriots
Falcons linebacker 'grew up being a Patriots fan' February 1, 2017 | 1:26 PM
Troy Aikman watches warm ups before an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
New England Patriots
Troy Aikman believes Tom Brady has passed Joe Montana as 'the greatest' February 1, 2017 | 10:40 AM
New England Patriots
Tom Brady says 'a challenging year' is behind his recent emotions February 1, 2017 | 10:24 AM
Buffalo Bills fullback Glenn Gronkowski speaks to the media during their NFL football rookie minicamp in Orchard Park, N.Y., Friday, May 6, 2016. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
New England Patriots
Glenn Gronkowski thrilled to be part of the Patriots February 1, 2017 | 10:05 AM
Foxborough, MA - 11/09/2016 - New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32) and New England Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan (26) at Patriots practice in Foxborough. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Jim McBride, Topic: 10Patriots Practice, LOID: 8.3.580299855.
Super Bowl LI
Rutgers roommates ready for Super Bowl reunion February 1, 2017 | 9:39 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
New England Patriots
Browns will reportedly make a run at Jimmy Garoppolo February 1, 2017 | 9:39 AM
Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff answers questions from the media at the NFL football team's practice facility in Flowery Branch, Ga., Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Dimitroff is revisiting his past in New England's front office as Atlanta prepares to play the Patriots in the Super Bowl. For Dimitroff, this Super Bowl season has re-established his reputation as a GM who can build a winner. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Super Bowl LI
Thomas Dimitroff follows own path to Super Bowl February 1, 2017 | 9:19 AM
Veteran broadcaster Brent Musburger prepares for his last broadcast prior to an NCAA college basketball game between Kentucky and Georgia, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Lexington, Ky. The game marks Musburger's last broadcast before retirement. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Sports News
Brent Musburger signs off ESPN for final time February 1, 2017 | 7:42 AM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talks to the media during a news conference for Super Bowl 51 against the Falcons.
Sports Q
Debate: What one question would you ask Bill Belichick? February 1, 2017 | 7:00 AM
Politics
How a North American World Cup bid might work (or not) in Trump era February 1, 2017 | 7:00 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady talks to the media during a news conference for Super Bowl 51 against the Falcons. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Houston.
New England Patriots
The keys to Tom Brady's carefully curated social media presence February 1, 2017 | 7:00 AM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick comes onto the practice field at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.
New England Patriots
Inside the brilliant football mind of Bill Belichick February 1, 2017 | 7:00 AM
Jack, a 5-year-old boxer from Vermont, stars in a Super Bowl ad with Tom Brady for Intel.
Super Bowl
Meet the Vermont dog starring in a Super Bowl ad with Tom Brady February 1, 2017 | 3:09 AM
Super Bowl
4 goofy Super Bowl bets, from donuts to fine art February 1, 2017 | 12:52 AM