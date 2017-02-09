Read Claude Julien’s heartfelt farewell statement to the Bruins and Boston fans
"We were proud to call this great city home for so long and will dearly miss it."
A day after being fired by the Bruins, coach Claude Julien released a statement thanking the organization for “10 unforgettable years in Boston.”
Julien, the winningest coach in franchise history, was replaced on an interim basis by Bruce “Butch” Cassidy.
Here’s Julien’s full statement:
Claude Julien has issued a statement pic.twitter.com/XiX4RMWRn1
— Matt Kalman (@MattKalman) February 9, 2017
