Bruce Cassidy wins 2nd as Bruins’ coach, 4-3 over Canucks

David Pastrnak, right, celebrates his goal beside teammates Zdeno Chara (33) and Brandon Carlo (25) during the third period. The Bruins won 4-3. –The Associated Press
By
KEN POWTAK
AP,
February 11, 2017

BOSTON (AP) — One thing interim coach Bruce Cassidy emphasized when he took over the Bruins was that he wanted his defensemen to look to do more offensively.

It worked well in his second game.

David Pastrnak scored the tiebreaking goal with two minutes left in the third period, defensemen Colin Miller and Kevan Miller each had a goal and Boston won its second straight under Cassidy with a 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

“We’ve asked them to get involved,” Cassidy said. “It’s a matter of finding them and matter of finishing.”

Kevan Miller knows it’s a fine line between when to go to the offensive end or stay back.

Advertisement

“You’re playing with fire sometimes,” he said. “You’ve got to be careful. I think that’s something we’re going to learn.”

Cassidy took over earlier in the week when the Bruins fired Claude Julien, who was in his 10th season and coached the team to a 2011 Stanley Cup win. Boston also won in Cassidy’s debut, 6-3 over San Jose on Thursday.

Frank Vatrano added a goal and two assists for the Bruins, who posted their fifth win in seven games.

“He expects a lot out of his players,” said forward Vatrano, who played under Cassidy in Providence of the AHL. “He wants to you to play to your capabilities and expects the guys to compete night in and night out.”

Backup goaltender Anton Khudobin made 29 saves for Boston. Ryan Miller had 26 for the Canucks.

“To give it up with two minutes left is hard,” Vancouver coach Willie Desjardins said.

The Canucks had tied it at 3-all on Markus Granlund’s goal with 5:37 left in the third.

“I thought we battled hard enough to win,” said Canucks forward Loui Erikssson, who spent three seasons with the Bruins before signing a $36-million, six-year deal with Vancouver during the offseason.

Advertisement

Pastrnak took a pass along the left wing, slid the puck backward to himself before recollecting it and slipping a wrister past Ryan Miller.

Bo Horvat scored for Vancouver, giving him 100 career points. He’s the first Canucks player to reach that mark at 21 years old or younger since Petr Nedved did it at 21 in 1993. Alexandre Burrows had the other goal.

Colin Miller one-timed Jimmy Hayes’ drop pass with a rising shot into the net, pushing Boston ahead 3-2 early in the third.

Down 2-1, the Canucks tied it on Borrows’ goal out of a scramble with six-tenths of a second left in the second, his first since Dec. 31.

With Boston trailing 1-0, Kevan Miller took a cross-ice pass from Ryan Spooner and fired a wrister that beat Ryan Miller.

Vatrano one-timed a shot into the net from the bottom of the right circle with 38 seconds left in the opening period to make it 2-1. It’s the seventh straight game in which Boston scored on a power play.

With the fans barely settled into their seats after the Bruins honored the Super Bowl champion Patriots during an on-ice pregame ceremony, Vancouver moved ahead 1-0 when Horvat scored on a rebound 4:56 into the game.

NOTES: Fourteen members of the Patriots were on hand, wearing Bruins jerseys with their names and numbers on the back. Running back James White dropped the ceremonial first puck. … Bruins D Zdeno Chara was back after missing the last game and three days due to an illness. … There was a moment of silence before the game for Detroit Red Wings and Tigers owner Mike Illitch, who died Friday at the age of 87. … LW Peter Cehlarik made his NHL debut for the Bruins when Matt Beleskey was a healthy scratch. .. The teams meet in Vancouver on March 13.

Advertisement

UP NEXT

Canucks: At Buffalo on Sunday in the fourth of a six-game road trip.

Bruins: Host longtime rival Montreal on Sunday night in the finale of a four-game homestand.

TOPICS: Boston Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Bruins
Boston Bruins
Bruins honor Super Bowl champion Patriots before game February 11, 2017 | 1:51 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28 in overtime during Super Bowl 51.
New England Patriots
10 moves the Patriots should make this offseason February 11, 2017 | 11:52 AM
Hanley Ramirez (3rd from L) celebrates his three-run home run against the Yankees with teammate Xander Bogaerts (2nd from L) during the fifth inning at Fenway Park in Boston, MA, September 18, 2016.
Boston Red Sox
AL East preview: What you need to know about the Red Sox and their rivals February 11, 2017 | 7:00 AM
Olympics
Hockey prepares Plan B if NHL players don't go to Olympics February 11, 2017 | 2:24 AM
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Boston Red Sox
With David Ortiz retired, Red Sox now look to Chris Sale February 10, 2017 | 10:10 PM
US President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (2nd-L), his wife Akie Abe (R), US First Lady Melania Trump (L) and Robert Kraft (2nd-L),owner of the New England Patriots, sit down for dinner at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on February 10, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMMNICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images
New England Patriots
Robert Kraft dines with Trump, Japanese prime minister at Mar-a-Lago February 10, 2017 | 9:09 PM
George Montilio (left) Roel Malimean, and Ariel Botelho with the life-sized cake of Tom Brady.
New England Patriots
Montilio’s celebrates Super Bowl win with life-sized Tom Brady cake February 10, 2017 | 8:49 PM
Pablo Sandoval took some batting practice Thursday.
Boston Red Sox
A slimmer Pablo Sandoval shows up early to Red Sox camp February 10, 2017 | 8:45 PM
Boston, MA - 2/07/2017 - New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick hoist three of the five Lombardi championship trophies the team has won during the rally on city hall plaza. The New England Patriots are celebrated during a victory parade in Boston. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Metro, Reporter: Globe Staff, Topic: 08parade, LOID: 8.3.1553838056.
New England Patriots
Maine mayors ask for Patriots visit after governor's criticism February 10, 2017 | 8:20 PM
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons walks off the field after losing 34-28 to the New England Patriots during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
NFL
Matt Ryan posts a sincere 'thank you' video to Falcons fans February 10, 2017 | 7:30 PM
Tom Brady reacts in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady celebrates unifying 'singular experience' of sports on social media February 10, 2017 | 6:33 PM
Boston Bruins interim head coach Bruce Cassidy, top right, talks to his players during a timeout in the third period against the Sharks, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Boston.
Boston Bruins
Bruins' weekly 3 stars: The Bruce Cassidy era begins February 10, 2017 | 6:30 PM
epa05777288 Fans carry signs making fun of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell as duck boats carrying the New England Patriots make their way down Boylston Street during the New England Patriots victory parade through the streets of Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 07 February 2017. The New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on 05 February 2017.
New England Patriots
Someone nailed deflated footballs to a telephone pole on the way to Roger Goodell's Maine house February 10, 2017 | 5:46 PM
Three touchdowns and a two-point conversion in the Super Bowl? We won't forget James White, now or ever. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Unconventional Review: One last look back at a Super Bowl for the ages February 10, 2017 | 2:44 PM
Boston, MA- February 07, 2017: Pats' Owner Robert Kraft waves to the crowd during the New England Patriots Super Bowl LI victory parade in Boston, MA on February 07, 2017. (Globe staff photo / Craig F. Walker) section: metro reporter: New England Patriots Super Bowl Parade 2017 boston globe staff
New England Patriots
Robert Kraft compares chances of Tom Brady retiring to Brexit overturn February 10, 2017 | 1:05 PM
Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett (88) and running back LeGarrette Blount (29) talk on the sideline.
New England Patriots
Patriots players explain why they won't visit the White House February 10, 2017 | 12:40 PM
Roger Goodell and Tom Brady shake hands after Super Bowl LI.
New England Patriots
Chat sports and media with Chad Finn at 2:30 February 10, 2017 | 11:55 AM
Tiger Woods reacts after his approach shot on the 18th hole during a practice round for the 2015 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wisc.
Golf
Tiger Woods pulls out of next 2 tournaments February 10, 2017 | 11:36 AM
NFL
NFL more forceful on Texas 'bathroom bill' after Super Bowl February 10, 2017 | 11:30 AM
Boston Marathon
Man who completed 744 marathons dies at age 96 February 10, 2017 | 11:13 AM
Gerald Green can still get up.
Boston Celtics
Watch Gerald Green turn back clock with monster putback dunk February 10, 2017 | 10:59 AM
James White and Conan O'Brien.
Super Bowl LI
Conan O'Brien gave James White a truck for his Super Bowl performance February 10, 2017 | 10:30 AM
NBA
NBA urges its teams to avoid Twitter wars February 10, 2017 | 10:24 AM
FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 04: Alan Branch #97 of the New England Patriots reacts during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at Gillette Stadium on December 4, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Patriots' Alan Branch will skip White House visit February 10, 2017 | 9:53 AM
Patriots owner Robert Kraft, left, and Donald Trump, right, applaud on the field before a 2012 football game between the Patriots and the Jets in Foxborough, Mass.
Sports Q
Debate: Are you OK with several Patriots' decisions to skip White House visit? February 10, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Boston Celtics
Thomas has 34 and Celtics beat Blazers 120-111 February 10, 2017 | 2:25 AM
Olympics
Rio is stuck with big bills and vacant venues after Olympics February 10, 2017 | 2:21 AM
Boston-02/09/2017 The Boston Bruins vs San Jose Sharks- Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy has a chat with hiis team during a timeout late in the 3rd period. JohnTlumacki/Globe Staff (sports)
Boston Bruins
Bruins beat Sharks 6-3 in Bruce Cassidy’s coaching debut February 9, 2017 | 10:38 PM
Spring training is not too far away for Xander Bogaerts, Jackie Bradley Jr., and the rest of the Red Sox. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Red Sox
NESN to televise 15 Red Sox spring training games February 9, 2017 | 9:02 PM
A scenic view of Mt. Washington.
Skiing
10 romantic ski resorts perfect for a couples getaway February 9, 2017 | 6:00 PM