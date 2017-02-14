‘Cassidy Magic’ can be a catalyst or a mirage for Bruins team that had seemingly already quit

Boston-02/09/2017 The Boston Bruins vs San Jose Sharks- Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy has a chat with hiis team during a timeout late in the 3rd period. (sports)
Bruins interim head coach Bruce Cassidy has a chat with his team during a timeout late in the third period in a game against the San Jose Sharks. –JohnTlumacki/Globe staff
By
3:51 PM

COMMENTARY

If you’ve already jumped to the conclusion that interim Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy is bound to become the present-day version of what Joe Morgan meant to the 1988 Red Sox, let us play the glass half-empty contrarian for a spell.

In whipping off three straight wins after the team fired longtime head coach Claude Julien a week ago, the Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks, Vancouver Canucks, and Montreal Canadiens, all at TD Garden, before heading out on the NHL’s new, bizarre spring break.

It happened to be the third loss in a row for the Sharks, who only broke their four-game losing streak on Sunday in New Jersey. The Canucks, a long way from the team that faced the Bruins in the Stanley Cup final six years ago, are only 8-17-3 on the road this season. Dallas (7-16-4) is the only team that has a worse record away from home in the Western Conference.

Advertisement

As for those division-leading Habs, Montreal is only 3-6-1 over its last 10 games, and can be classified as a struggling team that happened to come at just the right time for Tuukka Rask and company. The ensuing 4-0 shutout helped place the Bruins only six points back of the Atlantic lead.

So, is it fair to consider these Bruins to be a rejuvenated group of players under Cassidy, or has the change been a matter of watching an inevitable surge take place while there happens to be a fresh voice behind the bench?

Somewhere in the middle — perhaps — lies the true character of the 2016-17 Boston Bruins. This is a team experiencing a high enough level of transition to consider itself rebuilding, but also containing a strong enough mix of veterans and youth to believe it should be a playoff team.

Under Julien, the Bruins could no longer recognize a collective identity, even if it stood at center ice in an outfit provided by Don Cherry. But with Cassidy in charge, their shared characteristics are at least more apparent, preparing to become something tangible, or fade away into the spring, where Julien led Boston each of the last two seasons.

Advertisement

“It’s a level of intensity that has gone up,” David Backes told the Globe. “A level of commitment that’s gone up, a level of excitement that’s gone up, and a level of belief. It seems like a different team when we’re out there, even when we get scored on.”

Translation: We quit on Claude.

Julien might rightfully ask where the level of “commitment” was for the $30 million Backes and friends over the last two months, all as his job swayed in the breeze that finally moved the front office toward the decision to make a change.

It’s also only a three-game stretch.

Change in leadership can certainly go the other way. For every Joe Morgan there’s a Mike O’Connell (or…shiver…Joe Kerrigan) who fails to shake a team out of whatever funk it finds itself in. In that case, Cassidy has seemingly leapt the first hurdle in establishing some semblance of credibility in his new role.

The Bruins quickly went from a point out of the playoff picture to tied for second in the Atlantic Division with Ottawa, albeit with the Senators holding five games in-hand, while the Toronto Maple Leafs are also still nipping at their heels, three points behind with four games in-hand.

All this while the Bruins are on their newly-instituted five-game, mid-season break. Which means, by the time Boston gets back to the ice Saturday night in San Jose, the standings might look a lot different, with both Toronto and Ottawa scheduled for three games apiece before the Bruins and Sharks face off.

Advertisement

Who returns this weekend? The Bruins who emerged over the last week, or the team that seemed destined to coast into another late-season collapse?

“I said before this started, that if we were winning we wouldn’t want the break,” Cassidy said. “And if not, then it would be good. But it is what it is.”

It also might not be what it wasn’t.

Under Cassidy, the Bruins have been a more aggressive offensive team, netting 14 goals over the three games, more than any other stretch under Julien this season. Rask’s shutout of the Canadiens was his first career regular-season home win over Montreal, and Boston’s first win over the Habs in Boston since 2012.

Cassidy Magic, indeed.

“Obviously when you score a lot of goals, it’s easy to be energized,” Rask said, “but I think everybody is skating hard and we’re playing as a five-man unit and being creative in the offensive zone.”

Yeah, but…

The true test begins this weekend, when the Bruins embark on a four-game West Coast swing with stops in San Jose, Anaheim, Los Angeles, and Dallas. The Bruins return home on Feb. 28 to face the Coyotes at the Garden, a place they’re once again over .500 (15-13-0) this season, thanks to a three-game surge that might soon be seen as the beginning of something.

At least, so hopes Cassidy, despite how one could translate the performances against recent competition.

“If you look back over our recent [wins] . . . San Jose is a first-place team, a good hockey club. Montreal is a first-place team. Vancouver is a good team,” he said. “There are no easy games in this league . . . I hope they are confident.

“They should be. They’ve played well.”

But is the recent stretch more of what they’re made of?

It’s too soon to answer that question under the new guy in charge, who might finally have the Bruins playing for something.

Until, that is, they quit on him too.

TOPICS: Boston Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from The Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Boston, MA 1-16-17: The Bruins were already down 4-0 in the third perod when head coach Claude Julien standing behind the bench became irate after a penalty call went against Anton Blidh (not pictured). The fans behind him stare at the scoreboard as they watch the replay. The Boston Bruins hosted the New York Islanders in a regular season NHL hockey game at the TD Garden. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) reporter: dupont topic: Bruins-Islanders
Boston Bruins
Canadiens hire Claude Julien as coach February 14, 2017 | 4:50 PM
Larry Bird even used his left hand while getting into a scuffle during the game against the Trail Blazers in February, 1986.
Boston Celtics
Looking back on Larry Bird's famous 'lefty' performance February 14, 2017 | 4:27 PM
Julian Edelman.
New England Patriots
Julian Edelman envisions 'Edelman's Catch' seafood restaurant in hilarious video February 14, 2017 | 3:32 PM
The newest member of Zoo Atlanta is named Tom Brady.
New England Patriots
Atlanta zoo names baby animal after Tom Brady to make good on Super Bowl bet February 14, 2017 | 12:44 PM
President George W. Bush poses for a photo with Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and other members of the Patriots during a White House visit in 2004.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady on Patriots skipping White House trip: 'Everyone has their own choice' February 14, 2017 | 12:10 PM
Danny Amendola
New England Patriots
Watch: Danny Amendola strutted down a runway at New York Fashion Week February 14, 2017 | 10:42 AM
Houston, Feb. 5, 2017 - Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount leaps onto teammate James White after White scored the Super Bowl wining touchdown in overtime. The Atlanta Falcons play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Feb. 5, 2017.
New England Patriots
Game-winning Super Bowl LI touchdown ball located February 14, 2017 | 10:28 AM
Tom Brady's Valentine's Day post.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady shares V-Day photo with Gisele and 'littlest valentine' February 14, 2017 | 10:23 AM
Isaiah Thomas of the Celtics reacts after scoring against the Mavericks in the first half at American Airlines Center on February 13, 2017 in Dallas, Texas.
Boston Celtics
Rick Carlisle thinks Celtics have a 'legitimate chance' to make NBA Finals February 14, 2017 | 10:20 AM
NBA
Doc's All-Star Game coaching advice: Keep your enemies happy February 14, 2017 | 7:00 AM
David Ortiz salutes the fans at Fenway Park.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox talk about first spring training without David Ortiz since 2002 February 14, 2017 | 7:00 AM
Red Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi checks out his bat as he heads to the batting cages at Jet Blue Park in Fort Myers, FL.
Sports Q
Debate: How good will Andrew Benintendi be as a rookie? February 14, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Xander Bogaerts had a terrific season last year.
Boston Red Sox
5 early predictions on the 2017 Red Sox February 14, 2017 | 5:00 AM
DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 13: Dirk Nowitzki #41 of the Dallas Mavericks controls the ball against Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics in the first half at American Airlines Center on February 13, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas, Marcus Smart help Celtics stay hot in win over Mavs February 13, 2017 | 11:54 PM
Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma, right, reacts as Connecticut's Gabby Williams (15) is congratulated by associated head coach Chris Dailey and embraced by assistant coach Marisa Moseley at the end of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Storrs, Conn. UConn won their 100th straight game, 66-55. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
College Sports
UConn women win 100th straight game February 13, 2017 | 11:46 PM
Harvard's Ryan Donato (16) celebrates his goal with teammate Alexander Kerfoot as Boston University goaltender Jake Oettinger lies on the ice during the third period of the championship game of the Beanpot Tournament in Boston, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. (Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe)
College Sports
Harvard beats BU 6-3 for 1st Beanpot title since 1993 February 13, 2017 | 10:30 PM
Patriots tight ends coach Brian Daboll has been an offensive coordinator with the Browns, Dolphins, and Chiefs.
New England Patriots
Patriots’ Brian Daboll to interview as Alabama OC, reports say February 13, 2017 | 10:19 PM
Tom Brady and Peyton Manning pictured following a game last December in Denver.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady recalls his key 'Peyton Manning-type throw' on Super Bowl-winning overtime drive February 13, 2017 | 7:00 PM
Tom Brady pictured last year skiing at the Yellowstone Club in Montana.
New England Patriots
Where is Tom Brady vacationing? 'Somewhere in Montana' February 13, 2017 | 6:05 PM
New England Patriots cornerback Cyrus Jones before a preseason NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
New England Patriots
Cyrus Jones opens up about 'disappointment' of rookie season February 13, 2017 | 12:11 PM
Cambridge, MA 032514 Jerry Remy (cq) left Cambridge Probate Court after a custody hearing on his granddaughter, Arianna Remy (cq), Tuesday, March 25 2014. (Wendy Maeda/Globe Staff) section: Metro slug: 26remy reporter: Eric Moscowitz
Sports News
Jerry Remy being treated for relapse of lung cancer February 13, 2017 | 11:21 AM
Robert Kraft discusses the Patriots' White House visit on the Today Show.
New England Patriots
Robert Kraft on Patriots skipping White House: 'We're all free to do whatever is best for us' February 13, 2017 | 11:16 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, and head coach Bill Belichick and four of the five Lombardi championship trophies the team has won.
New England Patriots
Patriots reportedly file for 'Blitz for Six' trademark February 13, 2017 | 9:51 AM
LeBron James of the Cavaliers looks for a pass while under pressure from Marcus Smart of the Celtics during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena on Dec. 29, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Sports Q
Debate: Can Celtics steal top seed from LeBron and Cavs? February 13, 2017 | 9:00 AM
Boston Bruins' Riley Nash (20) and Montreal Canadiens' Phillip Danault (24) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.
Boston Bruins
Rask gets shutout; interim Cassidy 3-0 after Bruins' 4-0 win February 12, 2017 | 11:31 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, center, speaks to a crowd as he and head coach Bill Belichick hold Super Bowl trophies during a rally Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate Sunday's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston.
New England Patriots
Everyone loves to hate the Patriots like Boston loved to hate the Yankees February 12, 2017 | 6:15 PM
Red Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval arrived at the team's spring training complex in Fort Myers, Fla., on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 and joined teammates taking batting practice.
Boston Red Sox
Five questions the Red Sox must answer February 12, 2017 | 2:25 PM
PATS SLIDER 1 Houston, TX - 2/05/2017 - New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett (88) poses for a selfie with his brother Michael Bennett who plays for the Seattle Seahawks while on the field for pre game warm ups. The Atlanta Falcons play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Feb. 5, 2017. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Ben Volin, Topic: 06Super Bowl, LOID: 8.3.1481249206.
NFL
Seahawks' Michael Bennett pulls out of Israel trip February 12, 2017 | 1:54 PM
Tennis
U.S. Tennis apologizes for Nazi-era anthem at Fed Cup match February 12, 2017 | 1:28 PM
ST MORITZ, SWITZERLAND - FEBRUARY 12: Joan Verdu of Andorra competes in the Men's Downhill during the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships on February 12, 2017 in St Moritz, Switzerland. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
Olympics
Voters in Swiss Alps reject 2026 Olympic bid for St. Moritz, Davos February 12, 2017 | 12:30 PM