Canadiens hire Claude Julien as coach

Boston, MA 1-16-17: The Bruins were already down 4-0 in the third perod when head coach Claude Julien standing behind the bench became irate after a penalty call went against Anton Blidh (not pictured). The fans behind him stare at the scoreboard as they watch the replay. The Boston Bruins hosted the New York Islanders in a regular season NHL hockey game at the TD Garden. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) reporter: dupont topic: Bruins-Islanders
–Jim Davis / The Boston Globe
By
Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press
updated at 6:41 PM

In the midst of losing their grip on first place, the Montreal Canadiens abruptly fired coach Michel Therrien on Tuesday and hired Claude Julien in hopes of getting their season back on track.

Montreal general manager Marc Bergevin made the announcement two days into his team’s bye week. Julien was fired as coach of the Boston Bruins last week and predictions that the veteran wouldn’t be out of work for long proved true.

At 1-5-1, the Canadiens are the NHL’s worst team since the start of February, including a 4-0 loss to the Bruins. They next play Saturday against Winnipeg.

Advertisement

Therrien, 53, was in his fifth season of his second tour of duty as Canadiens coach and had three playoff appearances with a trip to the 2014 Eastern Conference final. They missed the playoffs last season after goaltender Carey Price injured his knee in November.

Owner Geoff Molson tweeted Tuesday afternoon: ‘‘Michel Therrien, merci beaucoup pour tout, thank you for giving everything you had to our team.’’

Therrien went 194-121-37 as coach of the Canadiens this time around.

He was also fired and replaced by Julien 46 games into the 2002-03 season. This time, it took 58 games.

‘‘The decision to remove Michel from his coaching duties was a difficult one because I have lots of respect for him,’’ Bergevin said in a statement. ‘‘I came to the conclusion that our team needed a new energy, a new voice, a new direction.’’

That will come from Julien, who returns to Montreal, where he coached from 2003-2006. He won the Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011 and was the longest-tenured coach in the NHL until last week.

Julien has coached 997 regular-season games and will hit the 1,000 milestone behind the Canadiens’ bench on Feb. 23.

Washington Capitals coach Barry Trotz joked that Julien would find another job within five minutes. It took seven days. The Canadiens had to get permission to speak with Julien before hiring him because the 56-year-old was still under contract.

Advertisement

‘‘Claude Julien is an experienced and well-respected coach with a good knowledge of the Montreal market,’’ Bergevin said. ‘‘Today we hired the best available coach and one of the league’s best. I am convinced that he has the capabilities to get our team back on the winning track.’’

The Canadiens are atop the Atlantic Division with 70 points at 31-19-8 and have a six-point lead on the Bruins and Ottawa Senators. But they’ve played six more games than Ottawa and have struggled lately despite getting Alex Galchenyuk and other previously injured players back in their lineup.

Therrien is the fifth coach fired this season, following Julien, Ken Hitchcock of the St. Louis Blues, Jack Capuano of the New York Islanders and Gerard Gallant of the Florida Panthers. It’s the 39th time an NHL coach has been fired midseason over the past 10 years, more than the NFL, NBA or MLB over the same time span.

This is the third time Therrien has been fired during the season. The last time came in the winter of 2009 when the Pittsburgh Penguins replaced him with Dan Blysma and went on to win the Cup four months later.

Therrien is the first coach to be fired with his team leading its division this late in the season since Ottawa’s John Paddock on Feb. 27, 2008.

The quick move is reminiscent of 2011, when Bruce Boudreau took over as coach of the Anaheim Ducks two days after being fired by the Capitals.

A team spokesman said the Canadiens would hold a news conference Wednesday to discuss the franchise’s sixth in-season coaching change over the past 16 years.

TOPICS: Boston Bruins NHL
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from The Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2017, file photo, United States' Venus Williams makes a forehand return to her sister Serena during the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. Doug Adler, a tennis commentator dropped by ESPN for a remark about Venus Williams during the Australian Open has sued the network for wrongful termination. Adler, a former tennis pro, maintains he was describing Williams' aggressive style last month as 'guerrilla' tactics and not comparing her with a 'gorilla.' (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill, File)
Media
Fired for Venus Williams remark, ex-commentator sues ESPN February 14, 2017 | 6:36 PM
Orlando Magic's Serge Ibaka (7) smiles after being called for a foul against Miami Heat's Goran Dragic (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Miami. The Magic defeated the Heat 116-107. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
NBA
Raptors acquire Serge Ibaka from the Magic February 14, 2017 | 6:24 PM
Olympic silver medalist Feyisa Lilesa, left, of Ethiopia, runs to meet his daughter Soko, 5, while picking up his family at Miami International Airport, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Miami. Lilesa arrived in the U.S. on a special skills visa, which allows him to train and compete until January. His wife, son, daughter and brother joined him in Miami Tuesday. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Olympics
Ethiopian marathoner who protested in Rio reunites with family February 14, 2017 | 6:16 PM
Larry Bird even used his left hand while getting into a scuffle during the game against the Trail Blazers in February, 1986.
Boston Celtics
Looking back on Larry Bird's famous 'lefty' performance February 14, 2017 | 4:27 PM
Boston-02/09/2017 The Boston Bruins vs San Jose Sharks- Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy has a chat with hiis team during a timeout late in the 3rd period. (sports)
Boston Bruins
'Cassidy Magic' can be catalyst or mirage for Bruins who already quit February 14, 2017 | 3:51 PM
Julian Edelman.
New England Patriots
Julian Edelman envisions 'Edelman's Catch' seafood restaurant in hilarious video February 14, 2017 | 3:32 PM
The newest member of Zoo Atlanta is named Tom Brady.
New England Patriots
Atlanta zoo names baby animal after Tom Brady to make good on Super Bowl bet February 14, 2017 | 12:44 PM
President George W. Bush poses for a photo with Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and other members of the Patriots during a White House visit in 2004.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady on Patriots skipping White House trip: 'Everyone has their own choice' February 14, 2017 | 12:10 PM
Danny Amendola
New England Patriots
Watch: Danny Amendola strutted down a runway at New York Fashion Week February 14, 2017 | 10:42 AM
Houston, Feb. 5, 2017 - Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount leaps onto teammate James White after White scored the Super Bowl wining touchdown in overtime. The Atlanta Falcons play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Feb. 5, 2017.
New England Patriots
Game-winning Super Bowl LI touchdown ball located February 14, 2017 | 10:28 AM
Tom Brady's Valentine's Day post.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady shares V-Day photo with Gisele and 'littlest valentine' February 14, 2017 | 10:23 AM
Isaiah Thomas of the Celtics reacts after scoring against the Mavericks in the first half at American Airlines Center on February 13, 2017 in Dallas, Texas.
Boston Celtics
Rick Carlisle thinks Celtics have a 'legitimate chance' to make NBA Finals February 14, 2017 | 10:20 AM
NBA
Doc's All-Star Game coaching advice: Keep your enemies happy February 14, 2017 | 7:00 AM
David Ortiz salutes the fans at Fenway Park.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox talk about first spring training without David Ortiz since 2002 February 14, 2017 | 7:00 AM
Red Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi checks out his bat as he heads to the batting cages at Jet Blue Park in Fort Myers, FL.
Sports Q
Debate: How good will Andrew Benintendi be as a rookie? February 14, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Xander Bogaerts had a terrific season last year.
Boston Red Sox
5 early predictions on the 2017 Red Sox February 14, 2017 | 5:00 AM
DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 13: Dirk Nowitzki #41 of the Dallas Mavericks controls the ball against Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics in the first half at American Airlines Center on February 13, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas, Marcus Smart help Celtics stay hot in win over Mavs February 13, 2017 | 11:54 PM
Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma, right, reacts as Connecticut's Gabby Williams (15) is congratulated by associated head coach Chris Dailey and embraced by assistant coach Marisa Moseley at the end of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Storrs, Conn. UConn won their 100th straight game, 66-55. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
College Sports
UConn women win 100th straight game February 13, 2017 | 11:46 PM
Harvard's Ryan Donato (16) celebrates his goal with teammate Alexander Kerfoot as Boston University goaltender Jake Oettinger lies on the ice during the third period of the championship game of the Beanpot Tournament in Boston, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. (Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe)
College Sports
Harvard beats BU 6-3 for 1st Beanpot title since 1993 February 13, 2017 | 10:30 PM
Patriots tight ends coach Brian Daboll has been an offensive coordinator with the Browns, Dolphins, and Chiefs.
New England Patriots
Patriots’ Brian Daboll to interview as Alabama OC, reports say February 13, 2017 | 10:19 PM
Tom Brady and Peyton Manning pictured following a game last December in Denver.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady recalls his key 'Peyton Manning-type throw' on Super Bowl-winning overtime drive February 13, 2017 | 7:00 PM
Tom Brady pictured last year skiing at the Yellowstone Club in Montana.
New England Patriots
Where is Tom Brady vacationing? 'Somewhere in Montana' February 13, 2017 | 6:05 PM
New England Patriots cornerback Cyrus Jones before a preseason NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
New England Patriots
Cyrus Jones opens up about 'disappointment' of rookie season February 13, 2017 | 12:11 PM
Cambridge, MA 032514 Jerry Remy (cq) left Cambridge Probate Court after a custody hearing on his granddaughter, Arianna Remy (cq), Tuesday, March 25 2014. (Wendy Maeda/Globe Staff) section: Metro slug: 26remy reporter: Eric Moscowitz
Sports News
Jerry Remy being treated for relapse of lung cancer February 13, 2017 | 11:21 AM
Robert Kraft discusses the Patriots' White House visit on the Today Show.
New England Patriots
Robert Kraft on Patriots skipping White House: 'We're all free to do whatever is best for us' February 13, 2017 | 11:16 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, and head coach Bill Belichick and four of the five Lombardi championship trophies the team has won.
New England Patriots
Patriots reportedly file for 'Blitz for Six' trademark February 13, 2017 | 9:51 AM
LeBron James of the Cavaliers looks for a pass while under pressure from Marcus Smart of the Celtics during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena on Dec. 29, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Sports Q
Debate: Can Celtics steal top seed from LeBron and Cavs? February 13, 2017 | 9:00 AM
Boston Bruins' Riley Nash (20) and Montreal Canadiens' Phillip Danault (24) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.
Boston Bruins
Rask gets shutout; interim Cassidy 3-0 after Bruins' 4-0 win February 12, 2017 | 11:31 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, center, speaks to a crowd as he and head coach Bill Belichick hold Super Bowl trophies during a rally Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate Sunday's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston.
New England Patriots
Everyone loves to hate the Patriots like Boston loved to hate the Yankees February 12, 2017 | 6:15 PM
Red Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval arrived at the team's spring training complex in Fort Myers, Fla., on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 and joined teammates taking batting practice.
Boston Red Sox
Five questions the Red Sox must answer February 12, 2017 | 2:25 PM