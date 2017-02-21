Bruins week ahead: B’s look to stay hot out west

The biggest question mark surrounding the Bruins entering their four-game west coast trip wasn’t so much about their personnel or style of play, but whether or not they could stay hot coming off their bye week. Well, those questions were answered in dramatic fashion.

In a year where teams struggled in their first game after their mandated week off, the Bruins bucked that trend becoming the first team this month to win Game No. 1 after their bye week. Beginning their four-game road swing in San Jose on Sunday night, Brad Marchand sealed another Black and Gold win in overtime to help the team improve to 4-0-0 under interim coach Bruce Cassidy.

“Yeah, we were excited to get back at it and come together again, it’s always fun to get back it when you have a few days off, gets you excited to play again,” Marchand told the press following the 2-1 victory over the Sharks. “So we were excited and knew we had to work hard and again we knew it wouldn’t be our best game, but we worked through it.”

With the win, the Bruins are now within four points of the struggling Montreal Canadiens for first place in the Atlantic Division. Can the B’s keep the hot streak going and potentially pass Claude Julien’s squad in the standings this week?

Here’s a look at remaining three games of the Bruins’ road trip.