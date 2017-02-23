Rakell gets 2 goals, Ducks snap Bruins’ streak with 5-3 win

Anaheim Ducks right wing Ondrej Kase, center, of the Czech Republic, celebrates a goal by defenseman Josh Manson as Boston Bruins left wing Peter Cehlarik, left, of Slovakia, and defenseman Adam McQuaid react during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Anaheim Ducks right wing Ondrej Kase, center, of the Czech Republic, celebrates a goal by defenseman Josh Manson. –Mark J. Terrill / The Associated Press
By
GREG BEACHAM
AP,
2:24 AM

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rickard Rakell is perhaps the only Anaheim Ducks forward who should feel good about his offensive game lately, and even he was mired in a five-goal goalless streak when the surging Boston Bruins visited.

Rakell came through with two scores in a game that reminded the Ducks they can still fill a net on occasion.

Rakell scored the tiebreaking goal with 2:34 to play, and the Ducks snapped Boston’s four-game winning streak under new coach Bruce Cassidy with a 5-3 victory Wednesday night.

Rakell also scored in the second period for the Ducks, giving him 24 goals in his outstanding season. Ondrej Kase, Josh Manson and Andrew Cogliano also scored for Anaheim, and Jonathan Bernier made 26 saves in his first victory since Jan. 23.

Advertisement

The Ducks had scored just five goals in their previous four games during an up-and-down February, and they had just four goals in 258 minutes before Kase scored early in the second. They can’t afford much of a slump in the Pacific Division race with San Jose and Edmonton, but the Ducks are keeping pace.

“It was nice to get the bounces tonight,” said Rakell, who tapped home a loose puck for the game-winning goal. “We’ve been having a tough time over the last couple of games to get something going. It was nice that we were able to help the team.”

The Ducks killed five Boston power plays, but Frank Vatrano slipped behind Manson and scored on a breakaway with 8:25 left.

Rakell then scored after the puck deflected off Corey Perry, who had two assists. Cogliano got credit for an empty-net goal with 48.7 seconds left when Torey Krug hooked him to the ice with a clear path to the net.

“Five is a nice number, but three is the better number,” Anaheim assistant coach Paul MacLean said. “Our defensive game was a real big reason why we ended up winning the game. We had a couple of goal posts that helped us as well.”

Advertisement

The Bruins hadn’t lost since Cassidy replaced Claude Julien on Feb. 7. Defensemen Brandon Carlo and Zdeno Chara scored early goals, and Tuukka Rask stopped 20 shots as Boston lost to Anaheim for the seventh straight time.

“I thought we played hard to get back into the game against a good hockey team that defends well,” Cassidy said. “I think the guys are frustrated. The positive with that is we knew we could have won that hockey game if we just took care of a few things here or there. Nothing worse than going out of a game thinking you had no chance. We definitely had our chance.”

Bernier started his second straight game in place of John Gibson, a late scratch with a lower-body injury. He made a handful of jaw-dropping saves, including a diving stop of Patrice Bergeron with his stick.

“You don’t want to make those saves, because it means you’re out of position,” Bernier said.

Forward Nic Kerdiles made his NHL debut for the Ducks, becoming the first player from Orange County to suit up for Anaheim.

Kerdiles lived in Irvine for most of his childhood and regularly attended games at Honda Center before the club drafted him in 2012. The 23-year-old scorer missed several months earlier this season with a concussion, but has played 10 outstanding games for the Ducks’ AHL affiliate in San Diego.

Matt Beleskey returned to the Bruins’ lineup after sitting as a healthy scratch in two of the previous three games. The longtime Ducks forward, who got a $19.8 million contract from Boston after scoring a career-best 22 goals for Anaheim in 2014-15, hasn’t had a goal in 17 games since Nov. 19.

Advertisement

NOTES: The Ducks recalled Jhonas Enroth from San Diego to back up Bernier. Enroth, acquired from Toronto in December, has suited up for five NHL teams in just over two years. … Boston F Tim Schaller was scratched for the second time in three games. … Chara played his 798th game for the Bruins, the most by a European player in franchise history.

UP NEXT

Bruins: At Kings on Thursday.

Ducks: At Kings on Saturday.

TOPICS: Boston Bruins NHL
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from The Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Do you want to see Jimmy Butler or Paul George in Boston?
Sports Q
Debate: What's your ideal outcome for the Celtics at the trading deadline? February 23, 2017 | 5:00 AM
BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 07: Rob Gronkowski and Martellus Bennett of the New England Patriots celebrate during the Super Bowl victory parade on February 7, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Martellus Bennett asks critics if they would be willing to take a pay cut February 22, 2017 | 8:31 PM
US Meryl Davis and US Charlie White perform in the Figure Skating Ice Dance Short Dance at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the Sochi Winter Olympics on February 16, 2014. AFP PHOTO / DAMIEN MEYERDAMIEN MEYER/AFP/Getty Images
Olympics
Ice dance champions Davis-White skipping 2018 Olympics February 22, 2017 | 8:20 PM
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Boston Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas was at it again on Twitter February 22, 2017 | 5:49 PM
President of the Hungarian Olympic Committee Zsolt Borkai, left, and Head of the bid of Budapest for hosting the 2024 Summer Olympic Games Balazs Furjes attend a session of the General Assembly of the City of Budapest in the town hall in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. (Zsolt Szigetvary/MTI via AP)
Olympics
Budapest to withdraw bid to host 2024 Summer Olympics February 22, 2017 | 4:00 PM
Fort Myers, FL - 2/14/2017 - Boston Red Sox pitchers David Price, Rick Porcello, and Chris Sale end their workout with a run. Red Sox Spring Training. Day Two. Pitchers and catchers first workout at Jet Blue Park in Fort Myers, FL. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 14Res Sox, LOID: 8.3.1634172896.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox hope to be carried by Sale, Porcello, and Price February 22, 2017 | 3:58 PM
Team USA celebrates its miracle.
Olympics
For Boston, the 'Miracle on Ice' has always been a proud story of local heroes February 22, 2017 | 3:52 PM
Zack Scott is the Red Sox' vice president for baseball research and development.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox are retiring Carmine for a new analytics system February 22, 2017 | 2:43 PM
Danny Ainge could potentially pull a blockbuster trade.
Boston Celtics
Adrian Wojnarowski's latest trade rumor could be good news for the Celtics February 22, 2017 | 2:34 PM
Jimmy Butler is a terrific two-way player, but the Celtics would have to pay a steep -- perhaps too-steep -- price to acquire him.
Boston Celtics
The case against a Celtics blockbuster trade February 22, 2017 | 2:28 PM
New England Patriots
Look at Tom Brady's 'Suspect Board' in case of his missing jersey February 22, 2017 | 2:20 PM
Kevin Garnett only played for the Celtics for five years, but they were among the more memorable in team history. Garnett's arrival completed the second Big 3 and led to a championship and another Finals berth two seasons later.
NBA
Here’s a story about how Kevin Garnett improved his defense after studying Beyoncé February 22, 2017 | 2:14 PM
The Celtics assembled a new “Big Three’’ with Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen, and won the 2008 NBA Finals over the Lakers in 6 games.
Boston Celtics
Kevin Garnett explained the magic of the '08 Celtics to Kevin McHale February 22, 2017 | 12:34 PM
FILE - In this April 22, 2016 file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) passes around Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) during the second half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in Auburn Hills, Mich. The Pistons were negotiating a five-year maximum contract offer with Drummond early Friday, July 1, 2016, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, file)
Boston Celtics
5 players the Celtics should stay away from at the trade deadline February 22, 2017 | 12:01 PM
Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. (22) defends Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Boston Celtics
Should the Celtics go after Paul George or Jimmy Butler? February 22, 2017 | 9:19 AM
New England Patriots Martellus Bennett is interviewed on the field after a win against the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, February 5, 2017 in Houston, TX. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
New England Patriots
Martellus Bennett leaving the Patriots is 'a real possibility' February 22, 2017 | 8:27 AM
Red Sox starting pitcher Drew Pomeranz (31) works on his grip for a pitch during Spring Training.
Sports Q
Who is your Red Sox sleeper? February 22, 2017 | 7:30 AM
FILE - In this June 3, 2016 file photo, New York Knicks president Phil Jackson, responds to questions during an NBA basketball news conference to announce the hiring of Jeff Hornacek as the head coach in Tarrytown, N.Y. Jackson has made his relationship with Carmelo Anthony worse and hasn’t made the Knicks better. Heading into the trade deadline and nearly three years since he was hired, there are questions if the guy who could do little wrong as a record-setting coach will ever get it right as an executive.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
NBA
In nearly 3 years on job, Phil Jackson hasn't fixed Knicks February 22, 2017 | 3:20 AM
Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony, left, holds back Celtics center Kelly Olynyk as he drives to the basket in Boston on Jan. 18, 2017.
Boston Celtics
What would the Celtics trade the Nets pick(s) for? February 21, 2017 | 11:32 PM
MLB
Baseball's Hall of Fame to honor 'The Simpsons' on May 27 February 21, 2017 | 9:59 PM
Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter, center, arrives at Pittsburgh City Court with defense attorney Robert Del Greco, left, in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Del Greco says the linebackers coach will plead guilty to disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
NFL
Steelers' Joey Porter fined $300 over scuffle outside bar February 21, 2017 | 9:54 PM
Top American finisher Shalane Flanagan blows kiss to the crowd after the womens marathon at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Boston Marathon
4-time Olympian Shalane Flanagan out of Boston Marathon February 21, 2017 | 9:16 PM
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions at a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
MLB
MLB to push forward with process for rule changes February 21, 2017 | 7:58 PM
Patriots owner Robert Kraft gave HBO access in the buildup to Super Bowl LI.
New England Patriots
Robert Kraft: 'Envy and jealousy are incurable diseases' February 21, 2017 | 7:11 PM
Bill Belichick's boat after Super Bowl LI.
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick reportedly spotted on his new boat, 'VII Rings' February 21, 2017 | 5:49 PM
Martellus Bennett of the New England Patriots celebrate during the Super Bowl victory parade on February 7, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51.
NBA
Martellus Bennett says his Magic Johnson tweet wasn't meant as a put-down February 21, 2017 | 5:26 PM
Sacramento Kings guard Ben McLemore (23) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Boston Celtics
5 shooters the Celtics could target at the trade deadline February 21, 2017 | 3:55 PM
Fort Myers, FL - 2/18/2017 - Boston Red Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval (48) and Boston Red Sox first baseman Hanley Ramirez (13) run sprints during today's workout. Red Sox Spring Training. Day Six at Jet Blue Park in Fort Myers, FL. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 19Red Sox, LOID: 8.3.1646383778.
Boston Red Sox
Pablo Sandoval’s labrum surgery could be a huge X factor February 21, 2017 | 3:36 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. The Patrios won 23-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
New England Patriots
Jimmy Garoppolo's family are 'good reporters' amid constant trade rumors February 21, 2017 | 3:22 PM
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris, right, during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics
6 theories on the meaning of Isaiah Thomas' emoji tweet February 21, 2017 | 1:29 PM