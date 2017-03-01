Bruins get winger Drew Stafford from Jets at NHL trade deadline

Sweeney said Drew Stafford will be flying in tomorrow and will be at pregame skate.

Stafford has four goals and nine assists in 40 games this season, his 11th in the NHL. Stafford is a pending unrestricted free agent.

Sweeney mentions "versatility" in regards to Drew Stafford & playing up and down the lineup. "He can play anywhere on the right side."

The Boston Bruins have acquired winger Drew Stafford from the Winnipeg Jets for a 2018 conditional sixth-round pick.

