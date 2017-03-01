Bruins get winger Drew Stafford from Jets at NHL trade deadline
The Boston Bruins have acquired winger Drew Stafford from the Winnipeg Jets for a 2018 conditional sixth-round pick.
Sweeney mentions "versatility" in regards to Drew Stafford & playing up and down the lineup. "He can play anywhere on the right side."
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 1, 2017
Stafford has four goals and nine assists in 40 games this season, his 11th in the NHL. Stafford is a pending unrestricted free agent.
Sweeney said Drew Stafford will be flying in tomorrow and will be at pregame skate.
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 1, 2017
