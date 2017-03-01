Bruins’ Colin Miller won’t be disciplined for hit on Alex Burmistrov

Teammates watch as medical staffer attend to Arizona Coyotes center Alexander Burmistrov (91) following a hit by Boston Bruins defenseman Colin Miller on Feb. 28, 2017.
Teammates watch as medical staffer attend to Arizona Coyotes center Alexander Burmistrov (91) following a hit by Boston Bruins defenseman Colin Miller on Feb. 28, 2017. –AP Photo/Charles Krupa
AP,
4:10 PM

BOSTON (AP) — A person with knowledge of the NHL’s decision says Boston Bruins defenseman Colin Miller will not be suspended for his hit that forced Arizona Coyotes forward Alex Burmistrov to leave the ice on a stretcher.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the NHL does not typically announce when no punishment is given. The person says officials deemed Miller’s hit clean.

Miller was given a charging major and a game misconduct after he came up on Burmistrov and knocked him on his back in the second period of Tuesday night’s game in Boston. Burmistrov was taken off the ice on a stretcher and brought to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

The Bruins scored a short-handed goal during the ensuing power play and went on to win 4-1.

___

AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this story.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Boston Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from The Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
New England Patriots Chris Long #95 is interviewed on the field after a win against the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, February 5, 2017 in Houston, TX. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
New England Patriots
Chris Long says he's leaving the Patriots, posts explanation on Instagram March 1, 2017 | 3:53 PM
Warriors forward Kevin Durant hyperextended his left knee and exited a game at the Wizards on Tuesday night.
NBA
Warriors' Kevin Durant out indefinitely with left knee injury March 1, 2017 | 3:32 PM
David Price was 17-9 last season.
Boston Red Sox
Will Boston ever see the good old David Price? March 1, 2017 | 3:03 PM
Celtics forward Jaylen Brown got fans going with an emphatic dunk against the Raptors at TD Garden.
Boston Celtics
Celtics player power rankings: Jaylen Brown is living up to the hype March 1, 2017 | 2:47 PM
Sports News
Watch a Harlem Globetrotter sink a shot from the TD Garden rafters March 1, 2017 | 2:14 PM
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Mohamed Sanu #12 of the Atlanta Falcons makes a catch against LeGarrette Blount #29 of the New England Patriots during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Super Bowl LI
Falcons player says Lady Gaga's halftime show contributed to team's collapse March 1, 2017 | 1:21 PM
Head coach Dan Quinn of the Atlanta Falcons stands on the sideline in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Super Bowl LI
Falcons coach Dan Quinn admits he's watched Super Bowl LI 'a lot' March 1, 2017 | 12:45 PM
Washington's Markelle Fultz in action against Arizona in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Boston Celtics
5 college prospects Celtics fans should have on their radars March 1, 2017 | 10:55 AM
Boston Red Sox
Mookie Betts wants to be every Red Sox fan's #SaltBae March 1, 2017 | 9:44 AM
Dallas Mavericks' Andrew Bogut (6) looks for a shot against Orlando Magic's Nikola Vucevic during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Boston Celtics
Andrew Bogut to sign with Cavs over Celtics March 1, 2017 | 8:31 AM
Rickie Fowler prepares to tee off on the 18th tee during the final round of the Honda Classic golf tournament, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Fowler won the tournament.
Golf
Golf unveils a modern set of rules to make it easier to play March 1, 2017 | 7:18 AM
Jamaal Charles is on the move.
Sports Q
Could this former star be a fit for the Patriots? March 1, 2017 | 5:00 AM
FILE- In this Dec. 27, 2016, file photo, former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez appears in Suffolk Superior Court for a pretrial hearing before Judge Jeffrey Locke in Boston. Opening statements are scheduled for Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in the double murder trial of ex-NFL star Hernandez. (Josh Reynolds/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool, File)
New England Patriots
Defense: Killer of 2 is star witness, not Aaron Hernandez March 1, 2017 | 12:45 AM
NHL
Bruins win 4-1 after scary injury to Coyotes' Burmistrov February 28, 2017 | 9:48 PM
In this Sept. 15, 2016 file photo, New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis defends during a game against Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y.
NFL
Jets inform Darrelle Revis that he's being released February 28, 2017 | 9:20 PM
Trey Flowers takes a picture with Trey the seal.
New England Patriots
Watch: Trey Flowers helped release a seal named after him back into the ocean February 28, 2017 | 11:49 AM
Tom Brady in high school.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady shares a photo of his bold high school haircut February 28, 2017 | 11:13 AM
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog.
Boston Bruins
Potential targets for the Bruins at the NHL trade deadline February 28, 2017 | 10:59 AM
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman sitting courtside during the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks game at TD Garden.
New England Patriots
Julian Edelman was hardly recognizable at a Celtics game without his beard February 28, 2017 | 10:20 AM
Wilmington- 07/15/2016The Boston Bruins held their last day of developmental camp at Ristuccia Arena. Bruins general Manager, Don Sweeney watches a scrimmage from the stands. Boston Globe staff photo by John Tlumacki(sports)
Boston Bruins
Bruins’ best move before trade deadline: Do nothing February 28, 2017 | 10:01 AM
Fort Myers, FL - 2/22/2017 - Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Steven Wright (35) and Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Drew Pomeranz (31) head out to throw long toss in the rain. Red Sox Spring Training. Team workouts. Day Ten at Jet Blue Park in Fort Myers, FL. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 23Red Sox, LOID: 8.3.1672831724.
Boston Red Sox
There actually is competition for jobs in Red Sox camp February 28, 2017 | 9:53 AM
Dallas Mavericks' Andrew Bogut (6) looks for a shot against Orlando Magic's Nikola Vucevic during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Boston Celtics
Celtics remain in contention for Andrew Bogut February 28, 2017 | 9:44 AM
Dont'a Hightower holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Patriots defeated the Falcons in Super Bowl 51.
Sports Q
Debate: Should the Patriots use the franchise tag on Dont’a Hightower? February 28, 2017 | 5:00 AM
2017, file photo, Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Ben Bishop (30) is shown in overtime NHL hockey game against Colorado, in Denver. No one outside Minnesota is cheering harder for the Wild than the Arizona Coyotes because they get a second-round pick if Martin Hanzal helps them reach the third round, and the Tampa Bay Lightning would love nothing more than Ben Bishop leading the Los Angeles Kings to the Stanley Cup Final. Conditional trades based on a team’s playoff success, and a player’s part in it, are all the rage right now. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, FIle)
NHL
Trades hinging on playoff success are 'in vogue' in the NHL February 27, 2017 | 11:51 PM
NFL
NFL teams get jump start on franchise tags February 27, 2017 | 11:04 PM
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas, center, looks to pass as he's trapped by Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard (8) and forward Thabo Sefolosha (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. The Hawks defeated the Celtics 114-98. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics
Hawks prevail 114-98 in scrappy showdown with Celtics February 27, 2017 | 11:00 PM
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2015, file photo, Marian wide receiver Krishawn Hogan (80) runs following a reception during the first half of the NAIA championship football game against Southern Oregon in Daytona Beach, Fla. Connor Harris and Krishawn Hogan started this year by explaining where they played college football. This week, they'll be on the same stage as the guys they watched on Saturday nights. Harris, a linebacker from Division II Lindenwood, and Hogan, a receiver from NAIA Marian Univeristy, are two small-school prospects who will have a chance to prove themselves at this week's annual NFL scouting combine (AP Photo/Willie J. Allen Jr., File)
NFL
Small-school players ready for biggest test at NFL combine February 27, 2017 | 6:22 PM
Danny Ainge drafted Abdel Nader (left) and Ben Bentil last summer.
Boston Celtics
In defense of Danny Ainge, one of the Celtics' greatest assets February 27, 2017 | 5:53 PM
Isaiah Thomas and Dennis Schröder clash on the court.
Boston Celtics
Dennis Schröder reasserts that Isaiah Thomas trash talked his parents during playoffs February 27, 2017 | 4:13 PM
Neil Fingleton towered over his teammates at Holy Cross.
College Sports
‘Game of Thrones’ actor who played local basketball remembered February 27, 2017 | 2:24 PM