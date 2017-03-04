Bruins’ weekly 3 stars: Don Sweeney adds depth at the deadline without subtracting from core

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney speaks at a news conference at TD Garden.
Bruins general manager Don Sweeney speaks at a news conference at TD Garden. –AP Photo/Bill Sikes
By
Tim Rosenthal
7:00 AM

COMMENTARY

The NHL trade deadline has come and gone and the Bruins’ core was untouched by general manager Don Sweeney. The only addition was veteran power forward Drew Stafford come over from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for a conditional sixth-round draft pick.

The Stafford trade itself may not be anything to write home about as the 31-year-old has battled injuries and inconsistent play prior to his arrival in Boston. But with the recent success under interim coach Bruce Cassidy, keeping the current Bruins core and future prospects like BU’s Charlie McAvoy and Jakub Forsbaca-Karlsson should benefit Sweeney and company in the long run.

Advertisement

With that in mind, here is a look at this week’s three stars:

Don Sweeney

His first two years as general manager have been a roller coaster. From trading away Dougie Hamilton and Milan Lucic on draft day, to questionable trades like acquiring Zac Rinaldo and Jimmy Hayes and adding John-Michael Liles and Lee Stempniak at last year’s trade deadline each for a pair of draft picks and the firing of Claude Julien as the Patriots were parading through Boston have left many Bruins fans scratching their heads over some of Sweeney’s decisions.

Well, the Julien decision may pay off if Cassidy continues to get the most out of his team. With a 7-2 mark since the former Providence Bruins bench boss took over, Sweeney has given a vote of confidence towards Cassidy and the rest of the B’s locker room.

Even after the trade deadline, Sweeney will still be pretty busy. From the possibility of removing Cassidy’s interim label, to potentially signing the likes of McAvoy, Forsbaca-Karlsson and Notre Dame’s Anders Bjork when their collegiate campaigns come to a close, and getting a head start on choosing which players to protect for the expansion draft, Sweeney will have some important decisions to make in the last few weeks of the 2016-17 regular season.

Advertisement

Brad Marchand

He may not surpass Connor McDavid or Sidney Crosby as favorites for the Hart Trophy, but his stellar play over the last two months should at least put him in the discussion.

In the nine games since Cassidy took over, Marchand has tallied at least one point in all but two of those contests. His 67 points sits him in a three-way tie alongside Crosby and Brent Burns for third in the league.

His goal during the Bruins’ 2-1 loss to the Rangers on Thursday marked the fourth straight game where Marchand lit the lamp. The veteran is one goal shy of his second straight 30-goal season. His 29 tallies tie him with Cam Atknison for sixth in the league.

In the tight Eastern Conference playoff race, Marchand has solidified himself as one of the primary scoring options along with David Pastrnak. As long as he stays hot in the remaining 18 games, the chances of the Bruins advancing to the playoffs will only go up.

David Backes

From a production standpoint, David Backes isn’t quite worth the expensive five-year, $30 million contract that he signed in the offseason. But whether its delivering a big hit or dropping the gloves in a timely matter as seen during his bout with Jamie Benn just two seconds into the B’s 6-3 win over the Stars on Sunday, Backes is still finding ways to contribute.

Since Cassidy took over, Backes has been playing his best hockey of the season. Part of that is being the beneficiary of the Marchand and Patrice Bergeron duo since being moved to the first line, but the former Blues captain has held his end of the bargain having tallied eight points (two goals, six assists) in nine games.

Advertisement

As the league trends towards speed and skill, the bruising power forward appears to have a diminished role, especially for players 30 or older like Backes. There’s no denying though that this recent nine-game stretch is giving Backes an extra pep in his step.

TOPICS: Boston Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from The Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2017, file photo, Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price throws a live batting session at a spring training baseball workout in Fort Myers, Fla. Red Sox left-hander David Price was scratched from his first spring training start and will consult with specialists after experiencing soreness in his left forearm and elbow. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
Boston Red Sox
No surgery for Red Sox pitcher David Price March 3, 2017 | 5:33 PM
CLEVELAND - APRIL 06: Manager Terry Francona #47 of the Boston Red Sox watches the field be prepared prior to the game against the Cleveland Indians on April 6, 2011 at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox
Terry Francona recalls teaching Michael Jordan to play Yahtzee March 3, 2017 | 4:40 PM
Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) dunks against the Cavaliers in Boston, March 1, 2017.
Boston Celtics
How Jaylen Brown compares to other NBA rookies his age March 3, 2017 | 3:33 PM
Media
CSN unveils ‘Boston Sports Tonight’ lineup March 3, 2017 | 1:21 PM
NFL
Jets release veteran wide receiver Brandon Marshall March 3, 2017 | 1:17 PM
If David Price's elbow continues to be a problem, the burden increases on Chris Sale and Rick Porcello.
Boston Red Sox
Chat sports and media with Chad Finn at 2:30 March 3, 2017 | 1:07 PM
Tom Brady in old combine tee.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady digs up old T-shirt and harsh scouting reports from NFL combine March 3, 2017 | 1:02 PM
Boston Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez singles to score two runs in the fourth inning of an exhibition spring training baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Fort Myers, Fla., Thursday, March 2, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Boston Red Sox
Hanley Ramirez to skip World Baseball Classic March 3, 2017 | 8:59 AM
Spruce Peak at Stowe.
Skiing
New England's 10 most luxurious ski resorts March 3, 2017 | 5:00 AM
At some point, even Tom Brady will no longer play for the Patriots.
Sports Q
How much longer does Brady have as a Patriot? March 3, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Fort Myers, FL - 2/19/2017 - Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price (24) throws a live batting practice session. Red Sox Spring Training. Picture Day and workouts. Day Seven at Jet Blue Park in Fort Myers, FL. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 20Red Sox, LOID: 8.3.1649046304.
Boston Red Sox
David Price might already be a broken-down mistake for the Red Sox March 3, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) shoots the puck but can't score against New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 2, 2017, in Boston.
Boston Bruins
Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist ties Fuhr for 10th on wins list March 2, 2017 | 11:48 PM
David Ortiz is pictured as he leans on a team trainer while stretching on the field before a game.
MLB
David Ortiz and a 7-year-old boy will reunite to accept an award March 2, 2017 | 5:18 PM
Adrian Peterson (pictured) and Jamaal Charles, both stalwarts for their previous clubs and with All-Pro credentials, are out there. But how many 30-plus running backs get long-term deals, even proven ones such as these? And both will want big bucks.
NFL
5 things look for as NFL free agency begins March 2, 2017 | 4:49 PM
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower during Super Bowl 51.
NFL
Breaking down the NFL's 2017 free-agent class March 2, 2017 | 4:48 PM
Trey Flowers sinks a no-look half court shot.
New England Patriots
Watch Trey Flowers swish a no-look half court shot March 2, 2017 | 3:56 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2017, file photo, Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price throws a live batting session at a spring training baseball workout in Fort Myers, Fla. Red Sox left-hander David Price was scratched from his first spring training start and will consult with specialists after experiencing soreness in his left forearm and elbow. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox's David Price consulting specialists for elbow soreness March 2, 2017 | 3:26 PM
Mookie Betts signed autographs for fans at spring camp last week.
Boston Red Sox
Unable to reach terms, Red Sox renew Mookie Betts’s contract March 2, 2017 | 2:30 PM
Tom Brady pours Robert Kraft a glass of Drew Bledsoe's wine.
New England Patriots
Robert Kraft and Tom Brady celebrated with Drew Bledsoe's wine March 2, 2017 | 11:44 AM
Boston MA 3/1/17 Boston Celtics Avery Bradley and Cleveland Cavaliers Kyrie Irving battle for a loose ball during second quarter action at TD Garden. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: Celtics pics reporter: Adam Himmelsbach
Boston Celtics
You can't play better defense than Avery Bradley did on Kyrie Irving March 2, 2017 | 11:23 AM
David Price is in his second season with the Red Sox.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox’ David Price dealing with arm soreness March 2, 2017 | 10:48 AM
Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks, left, talks with referee Ken Mauer (41) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
NBA
Foul! NBA plans to keep stats on referees, too March 2, 2017 | 10:43 AM
Lebron James almost crashes into Bill Belichick.
New England Patriots
Watch Lebron James almost take out a courtside Bill Belichick March 2, 2017 | 10:01 AM
Jimmy Garoppolo has passed for 690 yards in three seasons for the Patriots.
Sports Q
Are the Patriots committed to Garoppolo as Brady's successor? March 2, 2017 | 9:06 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, right, clutches the football as he stands with Tom Brady at an NFL football training camp, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots
Jimmy Garoppolo expected to stay in New England March 2, 2017 | 8:29 AM
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2016, file photo, a bus carrying Chicago Cubs players, family and friends passes Wrigley Field during a parade honoring the World Series champion baseball team in Chicago. The Cubs’ first World Series title since 1908 is the runaway winner for top sports story of 2016. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File)
MLB
Man given 8-year prison sentence for taking bathroom videos at Wrigley Field March 2, 2017 | 7:58 AM
Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, left, sits in court as an image of shooting victim Daniel de Abreu is projected, top right, during his double murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Boston. Hernandez is charged in the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL football player already is serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)
New England Patriots
Prosecutor: Aaron Hernandez killed 2 over spilled drink March 2, 2017 | 12:51 AM
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas, right, and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver (26) collide while battling for the ball during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, March 1, 2017.
Boston Celtics
Thomas, Celtics overcome Cavs, James' triple-double March 2, 2017 | 12:12 AM
Fort Myers, FL - 2/13/2017 - Red Sox Spring Training. Day One. Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale exits the Sox clubhouse as he heads out for a long toss session. Pitchers and catchers report for spring training at Jet Blue Park in Fort Myers, FL. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 14Res Sox, LOID: 8.3.1623409229.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox newcomer Chris Sale tunes up for spring debut March 1, 2017 | 11:42 PM
Former NFL cornerback Allen and his business partner have been sentenced to prison for running a Ponzi scheme that took in more than $35 million. A federal judge in Boston on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, sentenced Allen, of Davie, Fla., and Susan Daub, of Coral Spring, Fla., each to six years in prison and three years of supervised release.
Crime
Ex-Patriots cornerback headed to prison for Ponzi scheme March 1, 2017 | 6:56 PM