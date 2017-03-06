Bruins’ week ahead: Showdown in Ottawa kicks off B’s slate

COMMENTARY

As we continue into the final full calendar month of the 2016-17 season, the Bruins sit in the thick of things in the Eastern Conference standings. With three games on tap this week against teams either in a playoff spot, or within striking distance, the Bruins can improve their postseason chances with a few big wins this week.

The Black and Gold are coming off of a 3-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils Saturday night in what was a hard earned victory. Winners of eight of their last 10, the Bruins look to continue their winning ways under interim head coach Bruce Cassidy.

Lets take a closer look at the Bruins’ week ahead:

Monday @ Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

The Bruins head to Canada’s capital city Monday night in what should be a playoff-like atmosphere inside the Canadian Tire Centre. Sitting two points behind the second-place Ottawa Senators in the Atlantic Division, Monday’s two points are big ones.

The Bruins and Senators will meet three times in the NHL’s final four weeks. The Sens have won four of the last five versus the Black and Gold including a 3-1 victory in Ottawa on Thanksgiving night.

The Senators were active last week on deadline day where they added Alex Burrows and Viktor Stalberg. The two have combined for three goals in the Sens two games since the deadline.

Monday’s contest may be Cassidy’s biggest test since taking over as interim head coach.

Wednesday vs. Detroit, 8:00 p.m.

Sitting in last place in the Atlantic, the Red Wings are in desperate need for points as their streak of 25 straight playoff appearances is on the line. Detroit has lost its last two contests and will travel to Toronto on Tuesday night to take on the Maple Leafs.

The Bruins have won two of three against the Red Wings and will look to end the season series on a high note Wednesday night.

Detroit has struggled offensively as they rank 26th in goals per game with 2.4. Henrik Zetterberg leads the Wings with 51 points. The Red Wings were also active on deadline week as they shipped Tomas Jurco to the Blackhawks, Steve Ott to the Canadiens, Brendan Smith to the Rangers and Thomas Vanek to the Panthers.

Saturday vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 1:00 p.m.

The Black and gold will wrap up the week with a Saturday matinee against the Philadelphia Flyers. Entering Monday, the Flyers trail the New York Islanders by three points for the final wild card spot in the East. At 4-5-1 in their last 10 contests, the Flyers are another team desperate for points.

Wayne Simmonds has continued his torrid pace with 27 goals in 64 games as Jakub Voracek and Claude Giroux continue to lead the team with 35 and 33 assists, respectively.

The Bruins and Flyers have split the first two games against each other this season. The B’s were victorious in the most recent contest back on January 14.

The Flyers will travel to Buffalo on Tuesday and Toronto Thursday before capping off their four-game road trip in Boston Saturday.