David Pastrnak thrives in one-on-one situations

Boston, MA - 04/09/16 - (1st period) Boston Bruins left wing David Pastrnak (88) gives Boston a 1-0 lead as he broke in alone on Ottawa Senators goalie Andrew Hammond (30) with this shot during the first period. The Boston Bruins take on the Ottawa Senators in the final home game of the season at TD Garden. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Fluto Shinzawa, Topic: 10Senators-Bruins, LOID: 8.2.2505515446.
David Pastrnak has the speed and stick skills to pop in breakaway goals such as this one against Ottawa. –Barry Chin / Boston Globe
By
The Boston Globe
10:41 AM

David Pastrnak always plays with exuberance. But the 20-year-old’s vibrance becomes enhanced when the puck is on his stick and one defender stands between him and the net.

“I love it. I love one-on-one,” said Pastrnak, who noted Sidney Crosby and John Tavares among the best in the business. “Ever since I was a kid, I love it. I played a lot of one-on-one when I was a kid against other kids. I love one-on-one. That was my favorite drill.”

There are players who are good at beating opponents head to head. Ex-Bruin Blake Wheeler is an almost unstoppable mixture of size (6 feet 5 inches, 225 pounds) and strength on the puck when he accelerates to highway speed. Former Boston College forward Johnny Gaudreau employs slipperiness and deception to make defenders swing and miss.

Advertisement

“I think he’s a threat to blow right by you or dangle you, for lack of a better term,” said coach Bruce Cassidy. “That’s the tough matchup. Some guys you know have got great speed, but they’re not going to try [dangling]. That’s what they’re going to use. Whereas he’s kind of a two-pronged attack guy. That’s why as a defender, you just don’t know what’s coming. Other guys have nifty hands, but they can’t accelerate. He can do both.”

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.

TOPICS: Boston Bruins NHL Boston Globe
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from The Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Fort Myers, FL - 2/23/2017 - Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell (53) in the Red Sox dugout before the start of today's game against Northeastern. Red Sox Spring Training. Red Sox vs. Northeastern University Huskies. Day Eleven at Jet Blue Park in Fort Myers, FL. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 24Red Sox, LOID: 8.3.1673334524.
Boston Red Sox
Spring training lineups are a delicate balance March 6, 2017 | 10:28 AM
Fort Myers, FL - 2/19/2017 - Boston Red Sox catcher Sandy Leon (3) strikes a pose during Picture Day at the park. Red Sox Spring Training. Picture Day and workouts. Day Seven at Jet Blue Park in Fort Myers, FL. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 20Red Sox, LOID: 8.3.1649046304.
Boston Red Sox
Catcher Sandy Leon is taking nothing for granted March 6, 2017 | 10:19 AM
Boston Basketball / Celtics / Greg Kite / Danny Ainge / Gerald Henderson / K.C. Jones / President Ronald Reagan / David Stern (NBA Commissioner) / Red Auerbach (coach) / Dennis Johnson / at Rose Garden on White House grounds / June 14 1984 / Playoff Celebrations / Globe Staff Photo by Frank O'Brien
Boston Celtics
They didn’t make it to the White House, and it wasn’t a big deal March 6, 2017 | 10:11 AM
Fort Myers, FL - 2/13/2017 - Red Sox Spring Training. Day One. Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale exits the Sox clubhouse as he heads out for a long toss session. Pitchers and catchers report for spring training at Jet Blue Park in Fort Myers, FL. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 14Res Sox, LOID: 8.3.1623409229.
Boston Red Sox
Morning sports update: Chris Sale to make first Red Sox start March 6, 2017 | 8:41 AM
Ben Simmons (25) Jaylen Brown (9) during an NBA Summer League basketball game, July 4, 2016, in Salt Lake City.
Sports Q
Debate: Would the Celtics trade Jaylen Brown for Ben Simmons? March 6, 2017 | 5:00 AM
College Sports
UConn beats UCF in AAC semifinal for 106th straight win March 5, 2017 | 9:19 PM
Boston Celtics
Ulis hits 3 at buzzer, Suns beat Celtics in wild finish March 5, 2017 | 8:01 PM
Philadelphia Phillies' Clay Buchholz throws to first base during a spring training baseball workout Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in Clearwater, Fla.
MLB
Clay Buchholz is now the veteran on a rebuilding Phillies team March 5, 2017 | 4:34 PM
College Sports
Clark, No. 18 Cincinnati beat struggling Connecticut 67-47 March 5, 2017 | 4:06 PM
More than 27,700 people attended 2015’s exhibition match between Galway and Dublin at Fenway Park.
Sports News
Growth for hurling in the US beyond Boston? ‘The possibilities are endless’ March 5, 2017 | 3:51 PM
College Sports
BU loses to Lehigh in double overtime in Patriot League Tournament March 5, 2017 | 3:17 PM
Bill Belichick during the second quarter action at NRG Stadium in the Super Bowl.
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick explains why he suddenly received better treatment in Indianapolis March 5, 2017 | 3:12 PM
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks makes a catch against Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson.
New England Patriots
Patriots rumored to be interested in trading for Saints' Brandin Cooks March 5, 2017 | 1:22 PM
Conte Forum was mostly empty for this men’s basketball game against Virginia Tech.
College Sports
BC shouldn’t be this bad in big-time sports, and other picked-up pieces March 5, 2017 | 10:49 AM
Celtics forward Jaylen Brown goes in for a dunk against the Lakers, Friday, March 3, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Sports Q
Debate: Would you trade Jaylen Brown for Brandon Ingram? March 5, 2017 | 7:00 AM
Boston Bruins
Surging Bruins edge Devils 3-2 on Spooner's goal March 4, 2017 | 10:55 PM
Clint Dempsey celebrates his first half goal that gave the U.S. a 1-0 lead against Guatemala. The U.S would go on to win 4-0. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Soccer
U.S. Soccer introduces rule that national team players must stand for anthems March 4, 2017 | 8:25 PM
Texas A&M defensive lineman Myles Garrett (15) tries to get around Kansas State offensive lineman Scott Frantz during the second half of the Texas Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Houston. Kansas State won the game, 33-28. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
New England Patriots
Top NFL prospect really wants to sack Tom Brady March 4, 2017 | 7:32 PM
Isaiah Thomas' son dribbles the ball during the Celtics-Lakers pre-game.
Boston Celtics
Watch Isaiah Thomas' cute 5-year-old son show off his basketball skills March 4, 2017 | 5:57 PM
National News
Maine's biggest dog sled race celebrates 25th anniversary March 4, 2017 | 4:27 PM
Abdel Nader will likely get an invitation to training camp this fall.
Boston Celtics
Can Abdel Nader make the Celtics next season? March 4, 2017 | 4:12 PM
Two headstones at Holy Cross Cemetery in northern California are memorials to John and Bridget Brady, onetime Bostonians who helped give Tom Brady the gift of life.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady’s roots run deep into 19th-century Boston March 4, 2017 | 3:46 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2017, file photo, Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price throws a live batting session at a spring training baseball workout in Fort Myers, Fla. Red Sox left-hander David Price was scratched from his first spring training start and will consult with specialists after experiencing soreness in his left forearm and elbow. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox ace Price says too early to tell when he'll pitch March 4, 2017 | 3:33 PM
Foxborough- 8/3/2016- The New England Patriots practiced at their training camp at Gillette Stadium. Qb's Jimmy Garoppolo and Tom Brady hung out after practice to work together on some long passes. Boston Globe staff photo by John Tlumacki(sports)
New England Patriots
Jimmy Garoppolo's Instagram post is worrying Pats fans March 4, 2017 | 12:16 PM
Los Angeles Lakers' Chris Paul, left, argues a call with referee Danny Crawford (43) during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, March 3, 2017, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
NBA
Adam Silver says NBA All-Star format will change for 2018 March 4, 2017 | 9:27 AM
DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 13: Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics reacts after scoring against the Dallas Mavericks in the first half at American Airlines Center on February 13, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
10 inspirational Isaiah Thomas quotes on never letting small size keep him from big success March 4, 2017 | 7:00 AM
Bruins general manager Don Sweeney speaks at a news conference at TD Garden.
Boston Bruins
Bruins' weekly 3 stars: Don Sweeney adds at deadline without subtracting March 4, 2017 | 7:00 AM
Boston Celtics
Celtics send Lakers to 6th straight loss, 115-95 March 4, 2017 | 1:56 AM
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2017, file photo, Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price throws a live batting session at a spring training baseball workout in Fort Myers, Fla. Red Sox left-hander David Price was scratched from his first spring training start and will consult with specialists after experiencing soreness in his left forearm and elbow. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
Boston Red Sox
No surgery for Red Sox pitcher David Price March 3, 2017 | 5:33 PM
CLEVELAND - APRIL 06: Manager Terry Francona #47 of the Boston Red Sox watches the field be prepared prior to the game against the Cleveland Indians on April 6, 2011 at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox
Terry Francona recalls teaching Michael Jordan to play Yahtzee March 3, 2017 | 4:40 PM