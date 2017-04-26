Bruins’ 3 Stars for 2016-17 season: Cassidy, Marchand and Pastrnak lead playoff return

Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates his game-winning goal with teammate David Pastrnak during the third period of the first round of NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
Brad Marchand celebrates his game-winning goal with Bruins teammate David Pastrnak during the third period of a first-round of NHL Stanley Cup playoff game in Ottawa. –Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press via AP
By
Tim Rosenthal
April 26, 2017

COMMENTARY

The 2016-17 season may not have ended the way they wanted, but the Bruins have to feel proud of themselves.

They reached overtime of Game 6 in a playoff series against the Senators in which they had to fight through everything from the injury bug to inserting players like Charlie McAvoy, Sean Kuraly and several others for their first postseason appearance. The fact that they even made it to the postseason when all looked lost after the firing of Claude Julien back on Feb. 7 is a testament to the Bruins’ resiliency.

The future looks a little brighter in Boston following the Bruins’ first postseason appearance since 2014. With that in mind, we’ll take one more look back on 2016-17 with the three stars of the year:

Bruce Cassidy

Advertisement

At the time that Cassidy took over for Claude Julien, the Bruins were on the outside of the playoff picture looking in. To earn one of the final postseason seeds in the Eastern Conference, Cassidy needed to right the ship and get the team to go on a significant run of success.

That is exactly what happened. With an 18-8-1 mark in 27 games, the Bruins got on that run and earned the third seed in the Atlantic Division.

The task of overcoming significant injuries to Torey Krug, Brandon Carlo and Adam McQuaid may be leaving some fans saying “what if” — especially since each postseason game was decided by just one goal. But make no mistake, Cassidy has given the Bruins some building blocks for the future, and he wants to see that come to fruition beginning next season.

“Absolutely,” Cassidy said on wanting to become the Bruins’ full-time head coach starting next season. “One-hundred percent.”

No question about it. Cassidy should “absolutely” be given the full-time reigns behind the Boston bench.

Brad Marchand

Like the rest of the team, the ending to Marchand’s season wasn’t the way he envisioned.

Once considered a candidate for the Hart Trophy, Marchand’s uglier impulses got the best of him when he speared Lightning defenseman Jake Dotchin. The incident earned him a suspension for the final two regular-season games of the season. Upon his return, Marchand would only score once in the six-game series as the Sens’ 1-3-1 trap stymied the Bruins’ top scorers, including David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron.

Advertisement

Still, there’s no denying Marchand’s importance to the Black and Gold. In a year where he posted career highs in every major statistical category (39 goals, 46 assists, 85 points), Marchand carried the Bruins through the bumpy waters of the regular season at a time where they needed him the most.

With Marchand’s eight-year contract extension having an annual salary cap hit of $6.125 million set to kick in next season, this may turn out to be one of GM Don Sweeney’s better moves.

David Pastrnak

If there was one constant storyline throughout the year, it was the emergence of Pastrnak.

After battling injuries and bouncing back and forth between Boston and Providence during his first two seasons, the 2014 first-round pick came into his own in 2016-17. From his dazzling playmaking to his improvements in all three zones, the Czech winger had a fulfilling third season in a Spoked B uniform as he notched career highs all across the board (34-36-70).

With his entry-level contract set to expire, Pastrnak, despite having an up-and-down series against the Sens with four points (two goals, two assists) in his first playoff appearance, should be in for a nice raise. Like many of his fellow teammates and prospects in the system, Pastrnak’s future is a bright one with the Bruins.

TOPICS: Boston Bruins NHL Commentary
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Get Boston sports headlines, free from The Boston Globe
Get the Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Boston Red Sox
Rick Porcello snaps skid, Red Sox rout Twins 11-1 May 6, 2017 | 5:49 PM
Isaiah Thomas smiles during overtime in the Celtics 129-119 win over the Wizards in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at TD Garden on May 2, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Boston Celtics
What happened to all 59 players drafted before Isaiah Thomas May 6, 2017 | 5:07 PM
Sports News
Here’s the Kentucky Derby photo every Boston sports fan wanted May 6, 2017 | 4:20 PM
Horse Racing
Check out David Ortiz's Kentucky Derby attire May 6, 2017 | 3:15 PM
Tatiana Cortez and her father, Ronny, meet for the first time since Ronny was shot.
College Sports
An injured father, a powerful moment for BC softball May 6, 2017 | 2:43 PM
Horse Racing
Tom Brady and his squad are ready for the Kentucky Derby May 6, 2017 | 2:21 PM
Horse Racing
Soggy Kentucky Derby day doesn't dampen party for some fans May 6, 2017 | 1:13 PM
Minnesota Twins' Joe Mauer hits a walk-off home run off Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Matt Barnes in the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 5, 2017, in Minneapolis. The Twins won 4-3. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Boston Red Sox
Joe Mauer's HR in 9th lifts Twins to 4-3 win over Red Sox May 6, 2017 | 2:08 AM
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2016, file photo, Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler (6) waits on the sideline before an NFL football preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Chicago. Cutler was hired Friday, May 5m 2017, by Fox as an analyst to work on its No. 2 NFL team with Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
Media
Jay Cutler to join Fox broadcasting team for NFL games May 5, 2017 | 8:30 PM
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions at a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
MLB
Commissioner: MLB considers guidelines for racist taunts May 5, 2017 | 8:24 PM
Exercise rider Martin Rivera gallops Kentucky Derby entrant Classic Empire at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., Thursday, May 4, 2017. The Kentucky Derby horse race is set for Saturday, May 6. (AP Photo/Garry Jones)
Horse Racing
No clear favorite, rain make for unpredictable Kentucky Derby May 5, 2017 | 8:00 PM
Washington, D.C. - 5/04/2017 - (4th quarter) Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier (12) and Washington Wizards guard Brandon Jennings (7) got into a little shoving match during the fourth quarter. The Washington Wizards host the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 05Celtics-Wizards, LOID: 8.3.2398463528.
Boston Celtics
Transition-oriented Wizards getting physical in postseason May 5, 2017 | 7:52 PM
Washington, D.C. - 5/04/2017 - (2nd quarter) Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) tries to drive through the Washington Wizards double team during the second quarter. The Washington Wizards host the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 05Celtics-Wizards, LOID: 8.3.2398463528.
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas has more dental work May 5, 2017 | 7:48 PM
Celtics guard Marcus Smart and head coach Brad Stevens watches as Wizards guard John Wall jumps out of bounds to save a loose ball during the first half in Game 3 of a second-round NBA playoff series, Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Washington.
Boston Celtics
5 starting lineup changes the Celtics should consider May 5, 2017 | 5:00 PM
Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates his goal with Bruins teammates Ryan Spooner (51), Charlie McAvoy (73), David Pastrnak (88) and Brad Marchand (63) during second period of Game 2 Stanley Cup playoff action against the Senators, in Ottawa, Saturday, April 15, 2017.
Boston Bruins
5 things on the Bruins' offseason to-do list May 5, 2017 | 3:53 PM
Kevin Garnett (left) and Paul Pierce watch 'Gino Time' at TD Garden in 2013.
Boston Celtics
2008 Celtics reunion set for KG's 'Area 21' on TNT May 5, 2017 | 12:46 PM
Rafael Devers during Red Sox' Spring Training.
Sports Q
Should the Red Sox fast-track Rafael Devers to the majors? May 5, 2017 | 11:35 AM
Foxborough, MA May 4, 2017: The New England Patriots introduced their four top 2017 draft choices at Gillette Stadium this afternoon. When he spoke to the media, Patriots owner Robert Kraft (left) commented on how tall all of the players were. Also pictured are (left to right) Deatrich Wise, Derek Rivers, Antonio Gracia, Conor McDermott and Jonathan Kraft. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis)
New England Patriots
Derek Rivers can’t wait to get started May 5, 2017 | 9:50 AM
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4), center, sits on the bench in the final minutes of Game 3 of a second-round NBA playoff series, Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Washington.
Boston Celtics
3 thoughts on the Wizards’ thumping the Celtics in Game 3 May 5, 2017 | 9:45 AM
Boston Marathon
Nike has 3 elite runners trying to break 2-hour marathon barrier May 5, 2017 | 9:35 AM
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4), center, passes between Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) and guard John Wall (2) during the first half of a second-round NBA playoff game, Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Washington.
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas on Wizards: 'We don't like them and they don't like us' May 5, 2017 | 8:54 AM
Pittsburgh Penguins' Alexei Kovalev (27) and Kevin Stevens (25) congratulate teammate Mario Lemieux (C) on his hat trick against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period in Pittsburgh, January 24, 2001. REUTERS/Jason Cohn -- Library Tag 01132002 Sports
NHL
Former NHL player gets probation in drug-selling scheme May 5, 2017 | 8:07 AM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.
New England Patriots
Patriots invite trick-shot kicker Josh Gable in for tryout May 4, 2017 | 11:25 PM
Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) dives after a ball stollen by Wizards guard John Wall (2) during the first half in Game 3 of a second-round NBA playoff series, Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Washington.
Boston Celtics
Wizards beat Celtics 116-89 in technical foul-filled Game 3 May 4, 2017 | 11:00 PM
Baltimore Orioles' Manny Machado celebrates with J.J. Hardy (2) after hitting a three-run homer in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox lose to Orioles as Manny Machado hits 3rd homer of series May 4, 2017 | 10:58 PM
Boston College's A.J. Turner (11) reacts to making a three point basket against Wake Forest in the first half of an NCAA college basketball in Winston-Salem, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
College Sports
BC forward AJ Turner transfers to Northwestern May 4, 2017 | 9:46 PM
Washington, D.C. - 5/04/2017 - (2nd quarter) Tempers reached the boiling point when Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) charged and knocked down Boston Celtics center Kelly Olynyk (41) during the second quarter. The Washington Wizards host the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 05Celtics-Wizards, LOID: 8.3.2398463528.
Boston Celtics
Watch: Wizards' Kelly Oubre Jr. ejected for bowling over Kelly Olynyk May 4, 2017 | 9:06 PM
Steven Wright.
Boston Red Sox
Steven Wright done for the season May 4, 2017 | 6:57 PM
Avery Bradley, and Luke Harangody hold up their jerseys during a news conference after the 2010 NBA draft.
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas correctly predicted the Celtics would draft Avery Bradley in 2010 May 4, 2017 | 3:29 PM
Detroit Pistons forward Marcus Morris, left, greets his brotherWashington Wizards forward Markieff Morris after an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 10, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
NBA
Here's a wildly entertaining conspiracy theory about Game 2 of the Celtics-Wizards series May 4, 2017 | 3:02 PM