Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs says firing coach Claude Julien was ‘overdue’

From left, Boston Bruins hockey team CEO Charlie Jacobs, owner Jeremy Jacobs and team President Cam Neely participate in a news conference to reflect on this past season, Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Boston. The Bruins made it back to the playoffs for the first time in three seasons before losing game six to the Ottawa Senators. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
From left, Bruins team CEO Charlie Jacobs, owner Jeremy Jacobs and team President Cam Neely participate in a news conference to reflect on this past season, Tuesday in Boston. –Elise Amendola / AP
By
MATT KALMAN
AP,
May 2, 2017

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs acknowledged Tuesday that he might have held up the coaching change that helped the team turn its season around and qualify for the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time in three seasons.

But in his first public comments on the team since the fall, Jacobs expressed appreciation for general manager Don Sweeney’s decision to hire Bruce Cassidy as coach and the job Cassidy did after taking over for Claude Julien on an interim basis on Feb. 7.

The Bruins were 26-23-6 when they made the switch and went 18-8-1 under Cassidy. Sweeney removed the interim tag for Cassidy and made him the full-time coach last week.

Advertisement

“The decision was very much made here in Boston and the leadership here,” Jacobs said during a news conference at TD Garden. “My own impression was it was overdue, we were a little late. Maybe I precipitated part of that in having misplaced loyalty in that sense. But it was the right move. …

“It was a very prudent move and it was a prudent hire. Under those circumstances I would say that Don did a terrific job in selecting him and motivating him and motivating the team.”

The Bruins lost their Eastern Conference first-round series against the Ottawa Senators, their first playoff appearance since 2014, in six games. All six games were decided by one goal, including four overtime games. The Bruins gained postseason experience and several younger players took strides in their development.

It’s been two seasons since the Bruins made the change from Peter Chiarelli to Sweeney in the GM’s chair, and Jacobs believes that the results of 2016-17 and the influx of younger talent has proven that the move was the right one.

“I think we had a successful season because of what evolved, the changing of the guard … in our coaching ranks and I think our leadership showed itself very well,” Jacobs said. “I think hope springs eternal. … I think the direction is good and I think we did a tremendous job once we had Butch in place. So I’m happy with where we are and I’m happy looking at the next generation of players coming into this organization.”

Advertisement

In some regards, this season resembled 2008, when the Bruins under first-year coach Julien went to the playoffs for the first time in three seasons and pushed the Montreal Canadiens to seven games before succumbing. Three years later, the Bruins won the 2011 Stanley Cup championship.

“It remains to be seen, but I think it’s beneficial,” Bruins president Cam Neely said. “For players that hadn’t played in the playoffs before to really get an understanding of what playoff hockey’s all about is what you want for your team.

“Now we’re not satisfied with losing out in the first round and winning two games. But it was a series we felt could’ve went either way.”

If competing for the Stanley Cup, or winning it, again takes three years, Jacobs intends to be around for the run. Jacobs, who passed the role of CEO to son Charlie Jacobs in January 2015, just completed his 42nd season of ownership. He doesn’t expect to relinquish his current role in the near future.

“This is a wonderful property that my whole family has enjoyed and it should be preserved for the next generation,” the elder Jacobs said. “I’m hopeful that that’s the way it goes. It’s obviously out of my hands at some point. But I think the next couple of years is predictable for me. Beyond that I don’t know.”

TOPICS: Boston Bruins NHL
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Get Boston sports headlines, free from The Boston Globe
Get the Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Washington Wizards guard John Wall reacts during the second half in Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Boston Celtics.
Boston Celtics
Watch the 26-0 run the Wizards used to put away the Celtics in Game 4 May 7, 2017 | 10:07 PM
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 07: Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards dribbles the ball against Avery Bradley #0 of the Boston Celtics in the first quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Verizon Center on May 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
3 thoughts on the Wizards' 121-102 demolition of the Celtics May 7, 2017 | 9:58 PM
Boston Celtics
Wizards use 26-0 run to rout Celtics in Game 4, tie series May 7, 2017 | 9:04 PM
NBA
LeBron James scores 35 points, Cavaliers sweep Raptors May 7, 2017 | 8:02 PM
Wizards owner Ted Leonsis wearing a Kelly Oubre jersey.
Boston Celtics
Wizards owner posts photo wearing jersey of suspended player May 7, 2017 | 7:23 PM
Chris Sale pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a May 7, 2017 game at Target Field in Minnesota.
Boston Red Sox
Chris Sale joined exclusive company with 10K performance May 7, 2017 | 6:42 PM
Sandy Leon celebrates a two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the ninth inning of the game on May 7, 2017.
Boston Red Sox
Leon hits 2 HRs, Sale fans 10, Red Sox rout Twins 17-6 May 7, 2017 | 6:25 PM
Horse Racing
Fresh horses await Derby winner Always Dreaming in Preakness May 7, 2017 | 4:11 PM
MLB
Mets suspend Matt Harvey for violating team rules May 7, 2017 | 1:13 PM
Red Sox shortstop Pokey Reese.
Sports Q
Who is the best defensive shortstop in Red Sox history? May 7, 2017 | 1:04 PM
Kelly Oubre, Manny Machado
Boston Red Sox
The Celtics, Red Sox, and what happens when rivalries get nasty May 7, 2017 | 10:21 AM
Boston-05/04/2017- Red sox vs Orioles- Sox Hanley Ramirez points to Xander Bogaerts as he crosses home plate scoring scoring on a two-run rbi single by Bogaerts in the1st inning.JohnTlumacki/ The BostonGlobe (sports)
Boston Red Sox
Watch: Hanley Ramirez celebrates with goofy dugout dance May 7, 2017 | 9:49 AM
NBA
Durant scores 38 points, Warriors beat Jazz to take 3-0 lead May 7, 2017 | 12:42 AM
Horse Racing
Always Dreaming wins cool, rainy Kentucky Derby May 6, 2017 | 7:17 PM
Boston Red Sox
Rick Porcello snaps skid, Red Sox rout Twins 11-1 May 6, 2017 | 5:49 PM
Isaiah Thomas smiles during overtime in the Celtics 129-119 win over the Wizards in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at TD Garden on May 2, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Boston Celtics
What happened to all 59 players drafted before Isaiah Thomas May 6, 2017 | 5:07 PM
Sports News
Here’s the Kentucky Derby photo every Boston sports fan wanted May 6, 2017 | 4:20 PM
Horse Racing
Check out David Ortiz's Kentucky Derby attire May 6, 2017 | 3:15 PM
Tatiana Cortez and her father, Ronny, meet for the first time since Ronny was shot.
College Sports
An injured father, a powerful moment for BC softball May 6, 2017 | 2:43 PM
Horse Racing
Tom Brady and his squad are ready for the Kentucky Derby May 6, 2017 | 2:21 PM
Horse Racing
Soggy Kentucky Derby day doesn't dampen party for some fans May 6, 2017 | 1:13 PM
Minnesota Twins' Joe Mauer hits a walk-off home run off Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Matt Barnes in the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 5, 2017, in Minneapolis. The Twins won 4-3. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Boston Red Sox
Joe Mauer's HR in 9th lifts Twins to 4-3 win over Red Sox May 6, 2017 | 2:08 AM
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2016, file photo, Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler (6) waits on the sideline before an NFL football preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Chicago. Cutler was hired Friday, May 5m 2017, by Fox as an analyst to work on its No. 2 NFL team with Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
Media
Jay Cutler to join Fox broadcasting team for NFL games May 5, 2017 | 8:30 PM
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions at a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
MLB
Commissioner: MLB considers guidelines for racist taunts May 5, 2017 | 8:24 PM
Exercise rider Martin Rivera gallops Kentucky Derby entrant Classic Empire at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., Thursday, May 4, 2017. The Kentucky Derby horse race is set for Saturday, May 6. (AP Photo/Garry Jones)
Horse Racing
No clear favorite, rain make for unpredictable Kentucky Derby May 5, 2017 | 8:00 PM
Washington, D.C. - 5/04/2017 - (4th quarter) Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier (12) and Washington Wizards guard Brandon Jennings (7) got into a little shoving match during the fourth quarter. The Washington Wizards host the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 05Celtics-Wizards, LOID: 8.3.2398463528.
Boston Celtics
Transition-oriented Wizards getting physical in postseason May 5, 2017 | 7:52 PM
Washington, D.C. - 5/04/2017 - (2nd quarter) Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) tries to drive through the Washington Wizards double team during the second quarter. The Washington Wizards host the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 05Celtics-Wizards, LOID: 8.3.2398463528.
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas has more dental work May 5, 2017 | 7:48 PM
Celtics guard Marcus Smart and head coach Brad Stevens watches as Wizards guard John Wall jumps out of bounds to save a loose ball during the first half in Game 3 of a second-round NBA playoff series, Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Washington.
Boston Celtics
5 starting lineup changes the Celtics should consider May 5, 2017 | 5:00 PM
Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates his goal with Bruins teammates Ryan Spooner (51), Charlie McAvoy (73), David Pastrnak (88) and Brad Marchand (63) during second period of Game 2 Stanley Cup playoff action against the Senators, in Ottawa, Saturday, April 15, 2017.
Boston Bruins
5 things on the Bruins' offseason to-do list May 5, 2017 | 3:53 PM
Kevin Garnett (left) and Paul Pierce watch 'Gino Time' at TD Garden in 2013.
Boston Celtics
2008 Celtics reunion set for KG's 'Area 21' on TNT May 5, 2017 | 12:46 PM