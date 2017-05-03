It’s clear that the Bruins are still in building mode

When the three executives atop the Bruins masthead speak, they do not always serve their organization well.

Before this season, owner Jeremy Jacobs gave his customers a chuckle by saying he expected the team to make a deep playoff run. On Jan. 6, 2015, on his first day as CEO, Charlie Jacobs set up general manager Peter Chiarelli’s eventual ouster by declaring the season to date a complete failure. Following the sacking of coach Claude Julien on Feb. 7 of this year, president Cam Neely said in a statement that he supported general manager Don Sweeney’s decision to make the change — as if his own hands were clean on such a significant transaction.

In that context, Tuesday’s postmortem at TD Garden was an improvement. It was merely uncomfortable instead of harmful.

As usual, all three looked as if they wanted to be elsewhere. But nobody launched any grenades.

“Nobody’s happy with a first-round exit,” said Charlie Jacobs. “Nobody’s happy with a did-not-qualify. But we are going to be a significantly better team, I believe, next year and moving forward, given the changes in personnel that have been made in the past 24 months.”

