Which Bruins are likely to be protected from expansion draft?

The Bruins are favoring the 7-3-1 format for the NHL expansion draft. Some of this could change if general manager Don Sweeney engages Las Vegas Golden Knights counterpart George McPhee in trade talk.

“There’s going to be a lot of conversations I know that Don is going to have, whether it’s with other GMs or George McPhee, for the matter, on seeing what his appetite is and what his interest is,” said Bruins president Cam Neely. “But there’s always a fear that you’re going to lose a player that you may want to hang on to.”

Assuming the 7-3-1 model sticks (teams can either protect seven forwards, three defensemen, and a goalie, or eight skaters and a goalie), here are the players the Bruins are likely to protect and the minimum ones they’re likely to expose, along with their reasons for doing so.

