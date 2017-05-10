An unforgettable goal, even for the goalie who gave it up

Bobby Orr goes airborne after scoring the goal that won the Stanley Cup for the Bruins on May 10, 1970.
Bobby Orr goes airborne after scoring the goal that won the Stanley Cup for the Bruins on May 10, 1970. –Ray Lussier/AP
By
3:53 PM

Everything about Bobby Orr’s Stanley Cup-winning goal 47 years ago today is etched in our memories, whether it’s the video from CBS, the photos from Ray Lussier, or the audio from Dan Kelly: “Bobby Orr . . . behind the net to Sanderson to ORR! BOBBY ORR! . . . scores and the Boston Bruins have won the Stanley Cup!”

However, there’s another side to the goal, as Dave Stubbs of NHL.com reminds us in a story he wrote after he caught up with the St. Louis Blues goalie who surrendered it, Hall of Famer Glenn Hall.

Stubbs writes that Hall, 85, has accepted his place in NHL history. He would go on to play one more season, then retired after an 18-year career.

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Boston Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Jae Crowder Jaiden Thomas
Boston Celtics
Watch Jae Crowder take on Isaiah Thomas' son in an adorable one-on-one matchup May 10, 2017 | 2:54 PM
Boston, MA - 12/11/15 - (1st half) Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) was blocked by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) on this shot attempt in the first half. The Boston Celtics take on the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 12Celtics-Warriors, LOID: 8.2.752270934.
Boston Celtics
Draymond Green responds to Isaiah Thomas in budding feud with Celtics May 10, 2017 | 12:43 PM
John Wall of the Washington Wizards dribbles the ball against Isaiah Thomas in the second quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Verizon Center on May 7, 2017.
Boston Celtics
Comparing the Celtics' and Wizards' rosters by draft position May 10, 2017 | 12:30 PM
Nick Buoniconti (85) helps make a tackle for the then-Boston Patriots in 1962.
New England Patriots
Former Patriots and Dolphins linebacker says NFL is 'waiting for us to die' May 10, 2017 | 12:11 PM
Pawtucket, R.I.-04/28/2017- Larry Lucchino is trying to find a new home for the Pawtucket Red Sox, as millions of dollars has to be spent to improve the old McCoy Stadium where they currently play. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff (business)
Boston Red Sox
Findings released on potential PawSox sites May 10, 2017 | 12:08 PM
MILWAUKEE, WI - MAY 09: Travis Shaw #21 of the Milwaukee Brewers swings at a pitch during the first inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox at Miller Park on May 9, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Sports Q
Did the Red Sox make a mistake trading Travis Shaw? May 10, 2017 | 10:58 AM
5-10-99:Fenway Park, Boston:Nomar Garciaparra takes a curtain call as he comes out of the dugout to tip his cap to the cheering fans following his second grand slam, which was his third home run of the game. It occured in the eighth inning.
Boston Red Sox
Remembering Nomar's two-grand slam game May 10, 2017 | 9:58 AM
Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens yells from the sidelines during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Boston Celtics
Does Brad Stevens have an answer for the Wizards? May 10, 2017 | 9:42 AM
Media
Wife of ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman dies in crash May 10, 2017 | 9:02 AM
Houston, TX - 2/05/2017 - (4th Quarter/OT) New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and his son celebrate with the Lombardi trophy. The Atlanta Falcons play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Feb. 5, 2017. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Ben Volin, Topic: 06Super Bowl, LOID: 8.3.1481249206.
New England Patriots
Patriots are the only team favored to win every game next season May 10, 2017 | 8:28 AM
Milwaukee Brewers' Eric Thames hits a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Boston Red Sox
Eric Thames hits 13th HR, Brewers outslug Red Sox in 11-7 win May 10, 2017 | 12:58 AM
Media
Disney parks and movies soar, but ESPN is a concern May 9, 2017 | 8:49 PM
This Feb. 7, 2016 photo shows Carolina Panthers assistant general manager Brandon Beane, left, and cornerback Josh Norman, right, greeting one another prior to action vs the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The Buffalo Bills hired Beane to fill their general manager vacancy in yet another indication of rookie head coach Sean McDermott's growing influence over team decisions. The Bills announced the move on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP)
NFL
Bills hire new general manager May 9, 2017 | 8:20 PM
FILE - In this May 17, 2016, file photo, Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge walks past NBA Championship banners as he prepares to address reporters at the team's training facility in Waltham, Mass. It's been less than a decade since Danny Ainge built the Celtics back into a contender and the East’s top seed. Now with Boston locked in 2-2 tie with Washington and a trip to the conference finals on the line, the outcome will either affirm his recent moves or expose the holes that still exist as his team chases banner No. 18. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Boston Celtics
Danny Ainge's leadership in spotlight as Celtics chase 18th title May 9, 2017 | 8:16 PM
Celtics starters (left to right) Ray Allen, Rajon Rondo, Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett in 2010.
Boston Celtics
17 thoughts on the 2008 Celtics' mini-reunion and Ray Allen May 9, 2017 | 7:12 PM
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 07: Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics reacts in the second half against the Washington Wizards in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Verizon Center on May 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
The NBA is reviewing Isaiah Thomas's exchange with a heckler May 9, 2017 | 4:06 PM
Boston Red Sox left fielder Chris Young (30) plays during a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Paul Battaglia)
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox coaching staff recognizes Chris Young’s work on and off the field May 9, 2017 | 12:57 PM
Ray Allen holds the ball as Rajon Rondo defends in the second half at American Airlines Arena.
Boston Celtics
Ray Allen responded to Rajon Rondo in feud with former Celtics teammates May 9, 2017 | 11:20 AM
Washington, D.C. - 5/04/2017 - (2nd quarter) The Boston Celtics stand by as they await the results of a second quarter ruckus to be sorted out. Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) was ejected as a result of his charge on Boston Celtics center Kelly Olynyk (41). The Washington Wizards host the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 05Celtics-Wizards, LOID: 8.3.2398463528.
Sports Q
Is Kelly Olynyk a dirty player? May 9, 2017 | 10:56 AM
ST. LOUIS, MO - MAY 1: Eric Thames #7 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits an RBI double against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fifth inning at Busch Stadium on May 1, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox
The Red Sox scouted Eric Thames as a possible David Ortiz replacement May 9, 2017 | 10:23 AM
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MAY 07: Hanley Ramirez #13 of the Boston Red Sox congratulates teammate Andrew Benintendi #16 on a two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of the game on May 7, 2017 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox
Is Andrew Benintendi the toughest Red Sox to game-plan for? May 9, 2017 | 10:08 AM
Washington, D.C. - 5/07/2017 - (4th quarter) The view of the Boston Celtics bench as time ran out in the fourth quarter. The Washington Wizards host the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 08Celtics-Wizards, LOID: 8.3.2429623814.
Boston Celtics
Celtics need to find right combination, because series is no lock May 9, 2017 | 10:03 AM
Hadley, Ma-April, 19, 2017-Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff- Thea Hansom, 14, a freshman, girl playing with the Hopkins Academy Golden Hawks varsity baseball team. The school had to receive a special exemption to allow her to play. Her she pops out pinch hitting against Easthampton.
High School Sports
High schooler really is in a league of her own May 9, 2017 | 9:57 AM
Former Celtics Glen Davis, Kendrick Perkins, Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Rajon Rondo.
Boston Celtics
'It felt like a sour breakup': Former Celtics joined KG to discuss rift with Ray Allen May 9, 2017 | 9:18 AM
Paul Pierce embraced his most embarrassing moment.
Boston Celtics
Paul Pierce sat in a wheelchair for his reunion with the 2008 Celtics May 9, 2017 | 8:55 AM
Olympics
Los Angeles could land Olympic Games, but which year? May 9, 2017 | 2:07 AM
New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson celebrates after making a touchdown catch on a pass from quarterback Bryce Petty, not pictured, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
NFL
Jets receiver Robby Anderson arrested in Miami May 8, 2017 | 10:36 PM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale (41) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Paul Battaglia)
Boston Red Sox
Even among great expectations for Chris Sale, there have been surprises May 8, 2017 | 7:01 PM
Boston Red Sox's Steven Wright pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Boston, Saturday, April 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox knuckleballer Wright out for year after knee surgery May 8, 2017 | 6:32 PM
Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green, right, celebrates after scoring next to Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert.
Boston Celtics
Draymond Green calls Kelly Olynyk a 'dirty player' May 8, 2017 | 1:54 PM