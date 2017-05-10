An unforgettable goal, even for the goalie who gave it up

Everything about Bobby Orr’s Stanley Cup-winning goal 47 years ago today is etched in our memories, whether it’s the video from CBS, the photos from Ray Lussier, or the audio from Dan Kelly: “Bobby Orr . . . behind the net to Sanderson to ORR! BOBBY ORR! . . . scores and the Boston Bruins have won the Stanley Cup!”

However, there’s another side to the goal, as Dave Stubbs of NHL.com reminds us in a story he wrote after he caught up with the St. Louis Blues goalie who surrendered it, Hall of Famer Glenn Hall.

Stubbs writes that Hall, 85, has accepted his place in NHL history. He would go on to play one more season, then retired after an 18-year career.

