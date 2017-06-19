The Bruins left these 19 players unprotected from Vegas’ expansion draft

The Vegas Golden Knights will build out their roster through the NHL’s expansion draft on June 21. The Golden Knights will take one player from each team.

Ahead of the draft, the 30 other teams were able to protect a certain number of players from being drafted. Here’s the list of 19 players that the Bruins left unprotected and eligible to be heading for Vegas:

Forwards

Matt Beleskey

Brian Ferlin

Jimmy Hayes

Alex Khokhlachev

Dominic Moore

Tyler Randell

Zac Rinaldo

Tim Schaller

Drew Stafford

Defensemen

Linus Arnesson

Chris Casto

Tommy Cross

Alex Grant

John-Michael Liles

Adam McQuaid

Colin Miller

Joe Morrow

Goalies

Anton Khudobin

Malcolm Subban