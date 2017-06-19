The Bruins left these 19 players unprotected from Vegas’ expansion draft
The Vegas Golden Knights will build out their roster through the NHL’s expansion draft on June 21. The Golden Knights will take one player from each team.
Ahead of the draft, the 30 other teams were able to protect a certain number of players from being drafted. Here’s the list of 19 players that the Bruins left unprotected and eligible to be heading for Vegas:
Forwards
Matt Beleskey
Brian Ferlin
Jimmy Hayes
Alex Khokhlachev
Dominic Moore
Tyler Randell
Zac Rinaldo
Tim Schaller
Drew Stafford
Defensemen
Linus Arnesson
Chris Casto
Tommy Cross
Alex Grant
John-Michael Liles
Adam McQuaid
Colin Miller
Joe Morrow
Goalies
Anton Khudobin
Malcolm Subban
