The Bruins protected these 11 players from Vegas’ expansion draft

The Bruins had some hard choices to make.

Ahead of the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft, the Bruins, along with every existing team in the league, had to select which players they would protect from the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

Here’s who Boston will keep out of the expansion team’s grasp:

Forwards

David Backes

Patrice Bergeron

David Krejci

Brad Marchand

Riley Nash

David Pastrnak

Ryan Spooner

Defensemen

Zdeno Chara

Torey Krug

Kevan Miller

Goalie

Tuukka Rask