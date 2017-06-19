The Bruins protected these 11 players from Vegas’ expansion draft
The Bruins had some hard choices to make.
Ahead of the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft, the Bruins, along with every existing team in the league, had to select which players they would protect from the Las Vegas Golden Knights.
Here’s who Boston will keep out of the expansion team’s grasp:
Forwards
David Backes
Patrice Bergeron
David Krejci
Brad Marchand
Riley Nash
David Pastrnak
Ryan Spooner
Defensemen
Zdeno Chara
Torey Krug
Kevan Miller
Goalie
Tuukka Rask
