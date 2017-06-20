Bruins could be Vegas dealers on eve of expansion draft

At least one Bruin will swap his Black-and-Gold uniform Wednesday for the glittering new garb of the Vegas Golden Knights, as the NHL’s 31st franchise handpicks its roster in the long-awaited expansion draft.

Boston general manager Don Sweeney, who is not expected to talk with the media until Thursday morning in Chicago, a day ahead of the two-day NHL entry draft at United Center, for months has planned around the seeming fait accompli of losing a right-shot defenseman.

No change in Boston’s planning had been announced as of Tuesday evening. In all likelihood, the Bruins will lose veteran big man Adam McQuaid or Colin Miller, whose youth (24) and speedy wheels probably make him the more tantalizing pick for Vegas GM George McPhee, the ex-Capitals boss.