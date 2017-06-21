Bruins lose Colin Miller to Golden Knights in expansion draft

Presto. The Vegas Golden Knights, a franchise previously with a sparkling new rink but no names, conjured up an entire roster like a Vegas magic act Wednesday night in the highly anticipated NHL expansion draft, plucking young, mobile defenseman Colin Miller off the Bruins roster as one of their 30 picks.

Miller, 24, was in and out of the Bruins’ lineup much of the past season and was called into the playoff lineup in April only after the Bruins sustained a string of injuries along the blue line.

His loss will not disrupt Boston’s 2017-18 back line, but all NHL clubs are loath to lose young talent the likes of Miller, whose speed, mobility and dynamic shot no doubt were what convinced the Knights to include him in their inaugural mix — at least for now.