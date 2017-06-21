Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron wins fourth Selke Award

Bruins center Patrice Bergeron hit for the cycle, handed the Selke Award Wednesday night as the league’s top defensive forward for a record fourth time, beating out Anaheim’s Ryan Kesler and the Wild’s Mikko Koivu.

Bergeron, who underwent surgery for a hernia at the end of the playoffs, tied ex-Habs great Bob Gainey as the only player ever to win the award four times. Gainey presented the award to the ever-gracious Bergeron, one of Boston’s alternate captain, at the league’s annual awards ceremony in Las Vegas.

Bergeron, who led the league in faceoff wins, noted that it meant all the more to him to receive the award from Gainey. He also extended his thanks to his Bruins teammates (“the reason I am standing here right now’’), as well as the Jacobs family, Don Sweeney, Bruce Cassidy and Cam Neely.