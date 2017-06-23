Bruins pick Finnish defenseman Urho Vaakanainen at No. 18

CHICAGO – The Bruins went off the boards considerably Friday night with their top pick, No. 18 in the first round, by selecting Finnish defenseman Urho Vaakanainen, touted by Red Line Report to be the 50th best player available in the draft.

Vaakanainen, born Jan. 1, 1999, is 6 feet 1 inch, 181 pounds, and no doubt won over Boston scouts with his skating — which Red Line summarized as, “sharp first steps, a fluid stride and good speed.’’

“Needs to improve in coverage down low,’’ added RLR. “Good compete level, but physical presence is somewhat limited — lacks ideal build for contact environment.’’