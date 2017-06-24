Shawn Thornton traded the penalty box for the front office
Some cords are hard for Shawn Thornton to cut.
The ex-Bruin, last seen in Black and Gold in 2014, still owns a home in Charlestown. Thornton will return to Middleton in August to host his annual golf tournament at Ferncroft Country Club.
Not one week into his new job as vice president of business operations for the Florida Panthers, Thornton and some of his colleagues visited the New England Patriots’ minicamp. The Panthers’ contingent landed in Foxborough, via a connection with president and CEO Matt Caldwell, to learn about the Super Bowl champions’ culture. Thornton promptly mastered the Patriots’ insistence on discretion.
Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.
Don't have a Globe subscription? Get a 2-week free trial.