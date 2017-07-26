Bruins avoid arbitration with Ryan Spooner

The Bruins made it clear to Ryan Spooner in May and June that they’d like him back for 2017-18, but on their narrow terms, specifically a one-year deal. In management’s eyes, he remains more a project than a finished product.

“I think the next step for me,’’ said the 25-year-old pivot, “is when the offense kind of dries up, is to be able to be more of a dependable, defensive guy. If that is strength or the mental side of the game, that’s kind of for me to figure out, and that’s what I’ve been trying to do.’’

With that mind-set, Spooner opted Wednesday not to follow through on his scheduled salary arbitration hearing and agreed to a one-year contract for $2.825 million. It was the midpoint between Boston’s offer of $2 million and the $3.825 request Spooner planned to make formal at the bargaining table.