David Backes has something to prove in his second year as a Bruin

David Backes is in a good place, not just because he feels especially sprightly during summer skating sessions. Off the ice, after experiencing perhaps his most turbulent year, Backes has settled into a rhythm ahead of his second Black-and-Gold season.

Backes, back in Brighton for Thursday’s unveiling of Warrior Hockey’s Alpha QX stick, is more familiar with the streets that shuttle him between his suburban home and his workplaces at Warrior Ice Arena and TD Garden. Wife Kelly, pregnant with their second child, feels better about in-season life in Boston after spending parts of 10 years in St. Louis. The anxiety of yanking up Blues roots and transitioning to the Bruins is over.

“I feel I’ve grown in a lot of different ways, having the challenges of change,’’ Backes said. “Different personnel, different area, different streets, and a way of life — everything that’s gone into change from St. Louis to here. Looking forward to having a year where I can just play hockey, come to a house that’s set up, just move my family and dogs and cats in, start living life, and really be able to focus on playing the game and helping our team win. That’s what I’m most optimistic about.’’

Backes’s 0.51 points-per-game average was his lowest since 2007-08 (0.43), his first full season in the NHL. —Charles Krupa/AP

Backes averaged 17:07 of ice time last season. —Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Tuukka Rask (left) started 63 games to Anton Khudobin’s 14 starts last season. —John Tlumacki/Globe Staff