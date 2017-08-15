Bruins radio announcer Dave Goucher leaving for Las Vegas

The Bruins season doesn’t begin until October, but their fans who listen to the games on 98.5 The Sports Hub already must deal with a disappointing loss.

Dave Goucher, the esteemed radio play-by-play announcer for 16 seasons, is leaving to become the television voice of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights.

The expansion franchise announced its broadcast teams in a news conference Tuesday. Shane Hnidy, a defenseman on the Bruins’ 2010-11 Stanley Cup championship team, will be the color analyst.

“It’s exciting,’’ said Goucher, 48. “It’s a chance for me to grow as announcer, and the move to television will help grow my career. I’ve known Shane from his two stints with the Bruins, and his knowledge of the game is tremendous. I look forward to us working together.’’

Goucher, a Pawtucket, R.I., native and 1993 Boston University graduate, has been the voice of the Bruins since 2000, when he replaced Bob Neumeier on the radio broadcasts. He quickly formed effortless chemistry with color analyst Bob Beers and received several awards, including being named New England’s top radio play-by-play announcer by the Associated Press three times (2003, 2006, 2007). He was Massachusetts Sportscaster of the Year in 2013 and 2014.

Goucher had a knack for hitting the right notes in the biggest moments. His call of the final seconds of the Stanley Cup-clinching Game 7 victory in 2011 (“Get the Duck Boats ready!’’ was superb.

But his most memorable call came in Game 7 of the Bruins-Maple Leafs matchup in 2013, when the Bruins rallied from three goals down in the third period and won in overtime on a Patrice Bergeron goal, prompting Goucher’s ecstatic and now-legendary “Bergeron! Bergeron!’’ call.

During the 2014 and 2015 college hockey seasons, Goucher was the TV play-by-play announcer for NBCSN covering Hockey East games.

Mike Thomas, vice president of programming for CBS Boston, said The Sports Hub will conduct a national search for a new play-by-play voice, the same approach it took when it hired Bob Socci to be its Patriots voice in 2013. Thomas said the goal is to have Goucher’s replacement in place alongside Beers for the start of the regular season.