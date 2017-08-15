NESN hires Alex Kraemer as a Bruins reporter

Alex Kraemer —Photo Courtesy of NESN

NESN announced Monday it has hired Alex Kraemer as its new rinkside reporter for Bruins telecasts.

Kraemer, a University of Georgia graduate, comes to NESN after serving as the in-arena host for the Philadelphia Flyers the past two seasons.

She was the in-stadium host for New York City FC of Major League Soccer this summer.

She will also serve as a reporter/host and deliver regular reports for NESN’s news programming.

Sarah Nicole Davis, who had been the rinkside reporter since joining the network in February 2014, left NESN earlier this summer.