Why a bridge deal may be the solution for the Bruins and David Pastrnak

This originally appeared in this week’s Sunday Hockey Notes.

Bruins GM Don Sweeney and J.P. Barry, David Pastrnak’s agent, have been committed to a long-term extension. The Bruins’ have offered six years at $36 million. They have a little less than a month to continue talking in this manner to sign Pastrnak in time for training camp.

But if the difference of opinion persists and the sides agree that having Pastrnak in camp is the priority, a bridge deal may be the solution. It could be the answer to two issues: Leon Draisaitl’s eight-year, $68 million extension and Brad Marchand’s eight-year, $49 million contract.